Comercio Partners: MPR Hike May Put Further Strain on Economy

As reactions continue to trail the recent decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to intensify monetary policy tightening, investment firm, Comercio Partners, has said that the move is likely to impose grater strain one economic activities. Commenting on the MPC’s decision in a statement, the firm also stated that the increased monetary policy tightening may “exacerbate the unemployment issue confronting the Nigerian economy.”

At the end of its meeting on Tuesday, the MPC in- creased the benchmark interest- the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- from 18.75 per cent to 22.75 per cent and the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) from 32.5 per cent to 45 per cent, citing the need to tackle inflation and naira weakness. However, Comercio Partners argues that while the move reiterates the CBN’s commitment to maintain price stability, the apex bank should “have taken a more subtle approach in its fight against inflation,” given that recent data on inflation, unemployment, and Gross Domestic Product (GDP), shows signs of weaknesses in the economy.

Specifically, the firm stated: “The CBN’s move to hike interest rate by 400bps, putting the MPR figure at 22.75 per cent, is expected to cause increased strain on the economy, especially businesses. The country, despite its resilience, might not have enough room to contain the latest hike in interest rates. The economy, which currently faces a series of fluctuating social and economic challenges, may be pushed further into devastation as an increase in the minimum cost of borrowing in the economy may likely cause a slowdown in the corporate sector, leading to a decline in the stock market.

“Also, with this move, it is expected that the fixed- income space may see a sell-off as an increased interest rate makes old fixed-income securities unattractive, causing a fall in their prices and accompanied by increased yield. It is also expected that new issues both in the public and private spaces will attract higher yields.