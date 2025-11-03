The management of Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) has announced the release of a new season of Akpan & Oduma on the television screens of its viewers.

Premiered on Monday, October 27, 2025, the television series, which has garnered over 500 million views across YouTube and Facebook, continues to cement its place as one of the most-watched comedy series in the country.

Produced by Wale Adenuga (Jnr), the multiple award-winning series follows the hilarious escapades of two village friends, Adekunle Salawu (Akpan) and Stanley Isoken (Oduma), who move to the city in search of quick success — often finding themselves in comical situations along the way.

Speaking about the new season, Adenuga expressed excitement about what viewers can expect. He said, “We are delighted that previous seasons of the series have been huge hits among Nigerian youth and audiences across the world.

This fresh Season 11 is bigger, funnier, and packed with more unpredictable storylines full of hilarious, relatable moments for everyone.”

The new season features returning fan-favourite characters, including Patoski, Chief Olododo, AI, Sister Bridget, Shangalo, and Omonla, along with surprise guest appearances to add even more excitement to the episodes.

A statement shared with Saturday Beats added that with its blend of humour, relatable storylines, and lovable characters, the new season promises even more laughter and light-hearted entertainment.