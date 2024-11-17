Comedy challenge winner, Douglas to tour UK with IGoSave, Basketmouth

Share

Top Nigerian Comedians and Producers, IGOSAVE and BasketMouth has unveiled upcoming comedian, MC Douglas, as one of the entertainers billed to perform at their United Kingdom ‘Yes I Said it’ Tour coming up in February, 2025.

Bright Okpocha also known as Basket Mouth named Douglas Andy Oghenekaro A.K.A. MC Douglas winner of the comedy challenge at the just concluded sold out IGoSave Unusual “let me do the talking” held in Warri, Delta state.

Otagware Onodjayeke, also known as IGoSave, had put up the comedy challenge to give Delta-born comedians an opportunity to perform not just on his November 10, 2024 show but also provide a platform for the overall winner perform before an international audience.

The stand-up comedy challenge was keenly contested by upcomers like MC Tisha, Funny Timo, Ericado, Fresh Mouth and MC Douglas.

Announcing the winner live on stage, Basket Mouth congratulated Douglas Andy Oghenekaro A.K.A. MC Douglas to stepping up to the test and doing everything possible to emerge winner.

He congratulated the newcomer while advising the young comedian to keep horning his craft, adding that the sky is his limit.

Basket Mouth, whose UK tour kicks off on the 7th of February in Dublin, will feature other top comedians like Celeste Ntuli, Salvadore, IGoSave, Forever, Koboko, and MC Douglas.

The tour according to Basket Mouth will also be hosted in several other cities across the UK.

On his part, IGoSave said his just concluded show packaged by All Adams Events will continue to serve as a platform to encourage and improve the craft of upcoming comedians not just from Warri, but across Africa.

He thanked all those who supported the IGoSave Unusual just as he maintained that he will continue to collaborate with top entertainers in the industry to harness home-grown talents.

