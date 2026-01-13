Popular Nigerian comedienne and media personality, Princess, has sparked widespread reactions online after publicly addressing some of Nigeria’s most influential Christian clerics over issues surrounding marriage and accountability within the church.

In a candid statement shared on social media, Princess mentioned well-known pastors, including Jerry Eze, Apostle Joshua Selman and Pastor Bolaji Idowu, urging them to pay closer attention to the personal lives of both their physical and online congregants.

According to her, religious leaders have a responsibility that goes beyond prayers, especially for members seeking genuine companionship and marriage.

READ ALSO:

Princess revealed that she is currently single following a divorce and has actively engaged with content shared by these pastors, particularly posts aimed at encouraging women. However, she expressed frustration over the lack of tangible action, noting that many people often ridicule her marital status despite her openness.

She stressed that faith should be supported with deliberate efforts, adding that consistent prayers without corresponding action may not yield results. The comedienne stated that she expects visible progress, such as introductions or engagements, within a set timeframe, emphasizing that she is serious about settling down again.

Princess also made it clear that she is not interested in relationships with men who are separated, stating that it took her a long time to decide to open herself up to love again. She added that if nothing changes, she would continue to raise the issue publicly, even considering sponsored posts if necessary.

Her remarks have generated mixed reactions across social media, with many Nigerians debating the role of religious leaders in the personal lives of their followers and the societal pressures faced by divorced women.