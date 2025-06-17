Comedian Woli Arole Speaks On Surrogacy For Healthy Women

Share

Nigerian comedian and on-air personality, Woli Arole, has shared his opinion on the issue of women who deliberately opt for surrogacy despite being medically healthy and capable of bearing children.

Taking to his Instagram page, Arole expressed his views, stating that it is a blessing for women to carry their babies to full term and to give birth naturally.

He further suggested that surrogacy or IVF should only be considered in cases where there is a medical condition, and not simply because a woman does not feel like carrying a pregnancy.

Speaking further, he urged women to regard their bodies as God’s temple.

He wrote, “Listen carefully, it is a blessing for a woman to carry her baby in her womb, that is how God wants it. Do not let wokeness derail you. Unless for medical reasons she can adopt options like surrogacy, IVF, and all.

“You cannot say my body my decision, i do not feel like carrying a child i want surrogacy. Nooooooo, your body is Gods temple.”

