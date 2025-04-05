Comedian, Mr. Celebrity, honours late mother

Share

Ayeni Odion Paul popularly known as Mr. Celebrity recently held a grand and heartfelt ceremony that brought together friends, family, and devoted fans to celebrate the life and legacy of his late mother, Madam Christiana Ilekukpe Oleghe. The three-day event, which took place from Thursday, March 27th, to Saturday, March 29th, 2025, was held across multiple locations in Owan East Local Government, Afuze, Edo State.

Mr. Celebrity started off his career in 2020 and has gone ahead to garner tens of thousands of followers across multiple social media platforms. His comedy played out in skits are very relatable as it centers around the everyday of life of an average Nigerian. But one thing that stands him out his is reinvention game which he has effortlessly deployed time after time during his content creations.

While attributing his career success to his mother, he said: “My mother taught us that love is the foundation of a fulfilling life, and that even in the face of hardship, maintaining hope and uplifting those around us is what ultimately defines our legacy.”

Beyond the creative aspects, she taught me the importance of perseverance he adds. He further disclosed that, “She shed light on the value of constructive criticism, helping me navigate the challenges of writing and performing. Her belief in my potential motivated me to push boundaries and explore different themes, turning my passion into something more than just a hobby.”

The three days event ended on a grand note with Mountain Black of the Danfo Drivers duo giving a classic performance. But the event at large featured a series of activities, including a memorial service, cultural displays, tributes, and a lavish reception, all reflecting the deep love and respect he had for his mother. The gathering served as a touching farewell, uniting loved ones in shared remembrance and gratitude for her impact.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

