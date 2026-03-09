Comedian, Forever To Host Comedy Special ‘Hard Truths’

Nigeria’s popular comedian, Akuidolo Orevaoghene, popularly known as Forever, has announced plans to host the sixth edition of his highly anticipated comedy special, Hard Truths.

“Hard Truths” is a hilarious comedy show where the host addresses issues affecting society in a subtle yet humorous manner.

The show has become one of the notable comedy events that bring together people from different backgrounds to unwind, network and enjoy quality entertainment.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, the stand-up comedian expressed optimism that this year’s show would be one of the best yet.

“This is going to be one of my best comedy specials of all time. I can’t wait to share these jokes with you all,” he said.

Explaining the importance of comedy in a society like Nigeria, Forever noted that comedians often play a unique role in addressing sensitive social issues.

“I have always believed that comedians can change the world. That is why I feel comedy is very important in society because we can talk about difficult issues in a jovial way, making it easier for people to accept them,” he said.

The comedian added that the sixth edition of Hard Truths will take place on March 15, 2026, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.