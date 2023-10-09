Comedian AY Apologises To Davido Over His Insensitive Joke

Comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has tendered a public apology to Afrobeats singer Davido for making an insensitive joke about him.

It’s worth noting that AY has been making headlines after a video of him shading Davido during his recent performance in Warri surfaced on social media.

The popular comedian made Davido a subject of mockery on stage while performing, commenting on the singer’s multiple baby mamas.

It would be recalled that the comedian’s had welcomed a new baby into the family 13 years after his first child, Michelle.

READ ALSO:

Speaking in the viral video, AY said: “Davido, with his small prick, dey give people belle, belle, belle, belle. With my big Warri prick, 13 years belle no come.”

However, his joke did not sit well with many netizens who found it offensive and inappropriate, as they criticised him for making such personal and potentially hurtful remarks about the singer.

Following the backlash, AY took to his official Instagram page to tender an apology to Davido.

He wrote: “I am so sorry for telling that joke the way it came out in Warri. I shouldn’t even call it a joke anymore. It wasn’t funny like it was during my tour of Canada and US and you have every right to be angry after seeing how the blogs used it.

“Please know that it is always a learning experience for all of us in the entertainment business. I deserve any backlash coming my way for the joke that was badly delivered. No excuses at all, my Aburo. No reason am. I remain your number one fan, and I love you, @davido.”