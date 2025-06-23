Comedian Arole Criticizes University Fellowship Leaders Over Their Exploitative Tactics As ‘First Fruits’

Share

Comedian Woli Arole calls out university fellowship leaders commonly referred to as “Papas” and “Mamas” over their exploitative tactics.

He took to his Instagram page to draw the attention of netizens to what he had recently observed.

He wrote; “I heard they are already calling you “Papa and Mama” in the University bcos you are a fellowship leader and you are also telling students to bring their foodstuffs as FIRST FRUIT. What Nonsense”. See post below;

