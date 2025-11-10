Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central Senator, has called on Nigerians and other Africans affected by the recent mass visa revocation in the United States to return home before facing possible arrest by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

He made this statement on his X (Twitter) handle on Monday, Sani stated no matter how long one lives abroad, they’ll always be reminded it’s not their place ancestry.

He wrote, “Nigerians and other thousands of Africans whose visas were recently revoked by President Trump should hasten and leave the country and return home before they get arrested by ICE.

“No matter how long you live in the comfort of your adopted home, you will someday be reminded that it’s not your father’s house.”

The advise comes aftermath of reports that the US State Department has revoked at least 80,000 visas since January 2025 under President Donald Trump’s administration, more than twice the number recorded in the previous year.

READ ALSO:

The report released last Thursday, the US Department noted that the revoked visas include 16,000 linked to driving under the influence, 12,000 for assault, and 8,000 student visas.

It also listed other reasons for the revocations, including terrorist support, criminal activity, public safety threats, overstays, and actual terrorism.

While the nationalities of the affected visa holders were not disclosed, the department had earlier stated in August that over 6,000 student visas were withdrawn for overstays and legal violations, including a small number connected to “support for terrorism.”

The US has also tightened its visa regulations in recent months.

In July, the US Embassy directed all applicants for F, M, and J non-immigrant visas to set their social media accounts to public as part of enhanced background checks.

That same month, it also announced a major policy change affecting Nigerian applicants, which included a reduction in the validity period for several categories of visas.