Come To Members’ Aid Over Trump’s Migration Policy, DG Tells US Ekiti Associations

The Director-General, Ekiti Diaspora Relations, Barr. Adeola Adeleye-Fasubaa has called on all Ekiti community associations in the United States of America to help their fellow Ekiti brothers and sisters affected by President Donald Trump’s newly promulgated migration policy.

The DG, In a statement issued on Tuesday, stated that legal, welfare or other logistics support would assuage their hardship.

Barr. Adeola envisaged the new policy breeding isolation and vulnerability; Hence, the a need to find practical support for the affected persons.

Meanwhile, The DG requested an urgent meeting of Elders, Leaders and other well-meaning friends for a timely solution at 8 pm on Sunday 16th of February, 2025, with the presence of a retinue of US lawyers and the Attorney General of Ekiti State

“As we are all acutely aware, the United States is at the dawn of a new administration under President Donald Trump.

“This has come with a new wave of policies which seem to have a very strong impact and, more particularly, potential threats to the status of many immigrants, Nigerians and Ekiti’s in particular.

“I am of the view that our various Ekiti community Associations spread all across the USA might have to find ways to respond to the needs of our own who might find themselves on the receiving end of these threats to their residency in the country.

“These might come in the form of legal, welfare or other logistics support services to assuage hardships they might be exposed to at this time.

“Many might feel isolated or exposed or most vulnerable at a time like this, not knowing where to go to for help.

“May I therefore solicit our concerted effort in looking at this development with a view to finding practical and appropriate support for our brothers and sisters who might be affected.

“Solutions might have to come in the form of reaching out to all known members while sensitizing all to look out for one another.

“In the process, those needing help might be readily identified and whatever form of available support can then be offered.

“Identifying legal practitioners who might wish to offer pro bono services or subsidized services as well as setting up a Relief Fund to receive contributions etc. might need to be considered.

“May I also use this medium to request an urgent meeting of our Elders, Leaders and other well-meaning friends to harmonize a way forward on Sunday 16th of February, 2025 via Zoom, with the presence of a retinue of US-based lawyers and Attorneys General of Ekiti State.

“Every Ekiti life matters and must be made to know they are valued, especially in a time like this and in our collective experience in the history of the United States of America.

“We are all invited to kindly make your opinions available on this discourse with a view of being our brothers’ and sisters’ keeper.” She said.

