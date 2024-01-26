Come Support Us in Cote D’Ivoire, Eagles Tell President Tinubu

The Super Eagles have extended an invitation to President Bola Tinubu to attend their crucial match against Cameroon in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire. The team, through Captain Ahmed Musa, conveyed this message to the President during the team’s Zoom meeting with the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh.

Expressing the collective desire of the players, Musa stated, “We have a message that we are going to send to you (Enoh) to the president. We don’t want him to watch the game on TV anymore; we want him over here [Ivory Coast] to come and cheer us together. So this is our own message to the President.”

In response, the sports minister assured the players, saying, “The president will come. I can assure you the president will come. He has told me when he wants to come, and my prayer is that gradually we are going to get to the point where the President can come. He will come. I will bring the president; he will come.”