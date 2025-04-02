Come Out To Welcome First Lady, Diri Urges Bayelsans

Share

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has urged the people of Bayelsa to turn out en masse to give the First Lady of Nigeria, Remi Tinubu, a rousing reception as she visits the State.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to upholding the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by respecting individuals’ fundamental rights while ensuring that the prevailing peace and security in the State are not compromised.

Governor Diri made this statement on Wednesday during the 158th State Executive Council meeting at Government House, Yenagoa.

He explained that while his administration would not prevent any group from holding rallies, it would be unwise and counterproductive at a time when efforts are being made to restore lasting peace amid the political crisis in Rivers State.

Diri noted that Bayelsa and Rivers are sister states, and developments in Rivers often have ripple effects in Bayelsa.

He, therefore, urged well-meaning Bayelsans to support the government in maintaining law and order.

“Let me make this clear: We are not a government that goes against the rule of law. We cherish and protect the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And in so doing, we abide by every bit of it.

“A state of emergency has been imposed in Rivers State, and President Bola Tinubu has the power to do so. All we can do from our end is to work towards bringing lasting peace to Rivers State.

“Bayelsa and Rivers are sister States, and whatever happens there has some effect on our state and vice versa.

“Some individuals are calling for a mega rally here. We are not yet in a political season. I am not stopping anyone from exercising their fundamental human rights, but as the Chief Security Officer of this State, and with the intelligence at my disposal, we must maintain peace. Nobody should come and disrupt the peace and security of this State,” the Governor said.

Diri also emphasized that proper protocols must be followed for such rallies, including notifying the State government in advance just as the First Lady had done regarding her visit on Thursday at the invitation of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

