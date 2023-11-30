Come Out Of Hiding, Rivers Police Tell 2baba, Suspected Dpo-killer

The Rivers State Police Command has called on Gift Ok- para also known as 2Baba, the alleged mastermind of the murder of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada East Local Gov- ernment Area of the state, SP Bako Angbashin, to come out of hiding and present himself for investigation. In the aftermath of the DPO’s death, the Rivers State Governor Simi- nalayi Fubara, placed a N100 million bounty on 2Baba, while the Rivers State Police command also placed a N1 million bounty on him.

Still in hiding, the fleeing leader of the Iceland cult group in Ahoada East, a few days ago spoke in a voice note, wherein he distanced himself from the killing of Angbashin, claiming that he was set up by per- sons he failed to mention. In reaction to 2Baba’s voice note, the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement urged him to come out and make his case, because he re- mains innocent until proven guilty.

The statement reads: “The Rivers State Police Command has taken note of a recent radio announcement in which Gift David Okpara, also known as 2Baba, a notorious cultist and murder suspect wanted in connection with the killing of Superintendent of Police, SP Bako Angbashim, former DPO of Ahoa- da Police Division in Rivers State, denied his involvement in the tragic incident.

“While the police acknowledge the denial made by Gift David, it is important to emphasise that the principle of justice demands a fair hearing for all parties involved. “The police understand the importance of listening to the other party, and it is crucial to note that everyone is considered innocent until proven otherwise.