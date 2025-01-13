Come For Approval, Lagos Govt Urges Unregistered School Owners

Share

…LASG restates commitment to qualitative education for all

The Lagos State Government has issued a directive to all unapproved and unregistered private schools operating within the state to register immediately with the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA).

As explained in a public statement from the Ministry of Information and Strategy, having all schools on record will enhance the Government’s regulatory and supervisory capacity, as well as position the schools for some benefits.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun gave the directive as part of the state government’s efforts to ensure that all educational institutions below the tertiary level meet the required standards and provide quality education to learners.

Speaking recently on the directive at the OEQA office in Alausa, Ikeja, the Coordinating Director, OEQA, Mr. Remi Abdul, explained that registration is mandatory for all private schools and that failure to comply may result in sanctions.

Abdul noted that the rapid growth of private schools in the state necessitates proper registration and documentation to ensure effective monitoring and intervention.

He stated that unregistered private schools could submit their applications for registration from January 13, 2025, at the OEQA office.

Abdul highlighted the benefits of registration, which include state recognition and intervention, access to technical and financial support, and staying informed about emerging policies and initiatives from both state and federal ministries.

He assured that the Lagos State Government remains committed to ensuring that all learners receive quality education, and the registration of private schools is a crucial step towards achieving this goal.

