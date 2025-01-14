Come for Approval Immediately, Lagos Govt Tells Unapproved, Unregistered School Owners

Share

The Lagos State Government has issued a directive to all unapproved and unregistered private schools operating within the state to register immediately with the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA).

As explained in a public statement from the Ministry of Information and Strategy, having all schools on record will enhance Government’s regulatory and supervisory capacity, as well as position the schools for some benefits.

Among benefits he listed were; recognition and intervention, access to technical and financial support, and staying informed about emerging policies and initiatives from both state and federal ministries.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, gave the directive as part of the state government’s efforts to ensure that all educational institutions below tertiary level meet the required standards and provide quality education to learners.

Speaking recently on the directive at the OEQA office in Alausa, Ikeja, the Coordinating Director, OEQA, Mr. Remi Abdul, said registration was mandatory for all private schools and that failure to comply may result in sanctions.

Abdul said the rapid growth of private schools in the state necessitates proper registration and documentation to ensure effective monitoring and intervention.

Share

Please follow and like us: