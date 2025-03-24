Combined Convocation: EKSU Graduates 16,446

Share

The Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, has concluded arrangements to graduate 16,446 students in a combined convocation ceremony for the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Joseph Babatola Ayodele, said this on Monday during a press conference held on campus to disclose activities lined up for the event.

According to him, the week-long convocation will commence on Monday, March 23, and conclude on Saturday, March 29.

He further disclosed that 15,981 Students would be awarded Bachelor’s degrees, while 465 Students would receive higher degrees, bringing the total to 16,446 Graduates.

Ayodele also revealed that some Staff members of the institution had recently been sanctioned for various acts of misconduct.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to upholding discipline and integrity for the university’s educational development.

His words: “This year’s convocation is unique as it marks my first convocation ceremony as a substantive Vice-Chancellor.

“A total of 16,446 Graduates from our university (for the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions) will be conferred with Diplomas, Bachelor’s degrees, and Higher degrees.”

Speaking on staff promotion and disciplinary measures, the Vice-Chancellor said: “Under my leadership, the university has raised the bar of discipline among staff and students to an admirable level.

“Our administration strongly detests all forms of malfeasance, and we have remained resolute in our commitment to ridding EKSU of impunity.

“I am proud to inform you that our university is making progress. Those involved in any form of indiscipline have been appropriately sanctioned, following the rules and regulations of the Institution.

“Decisions regarding Staff discipline over the last seven months of my leadership, after due process, have ranged from warnings and suspension to termination and dismissal.

“In the same vein, we have recognized and rewarded staff members who have distinguished themselves in their duties.

“Since assuming office about seven months ago, I have ensured the promotion of deserving staff members.”

On the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Ayodele commended President Bola Tinubu for the initiative but noted that students’ participation has been below expectations.

“Our Students have benefitted, but the level of participation has not been encouraging.

“Some initially thought it was a scam. However, over 2,500 Students have received the loan, which was paid directly into the university’s account before being disbursed to them.

“We will continue to mobilize Students to take advantage of this opportunity. We also appreciate the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Student Matters, Sunday Asefon, for his assistance in ensuring accessibility to the loan.”

During the convocation, EKSU will confer honorary doctorate degrees on three eminent Nigerians: Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, Chairman, Board of the Bank of Industry, Mansur Muhta.

Ayodele highlighted that one major benefit of the honorary doctorate awards is the immediate commencement of the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) program at EKSU, which was facilitated by one of the Honorees.

“One of the gains of the conferment of honorary doctorate degrees in 2024 is the immediate commencement of the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) program at our university, as facilitated by one of the honorees,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

