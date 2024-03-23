Combination Of Finidi, Amuneke Better Than Foreign Coach – Mobi Okparaku

Former Nigerian international, Mobi Oparaku, has cautioned the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) against splurging on a foreign coach, advocating instead for a dynamic duo of local talents, Finidi George and Emmanuel Amuneke, to lead the Super Eagles. Super Eagles coaching role became vacant following the end of the tenure of erstwhile Manager Jose Peseiro.

The NFF has consequently called for applications and reports suggested both Amuneke and Finidi were among scores of local and foreign coaches who applied for the job. The NFF hasn’t made a final decision on the new coach yet, but for now, they’re thinking about using Finidi on a temporary basis. He’ll be in charge of two friendly matches against Ghana and Mali. Oparaku isn’t happy about this. He believes Finidi should be seriously considered for the coaching job because he knows the team well. He argues that Finidi worked with Joe Peseiro for two years, so he understands how the team works.

He added that if the Federation isn’t entirely sure about giving Finidi the job permanently, they should at least think about Amuneke or even having both Finidi and Amuneke work together. He said,”I’m disappointed to hear that Finidi was chosen as the Eagles’ interim coach for the two friendly matches. Some have suggested that these matches were merely a trial for him, which I believe is unfair. Finidi has spent about two years working closely with Joe Peseiro, learning extensively about the team.

His experience and familiarity with the squad should have been taken into account. If not Finidi, then why not consider other capable coaches like Emmanuel Amuneke? It’s high time we prioritize our local coaches and make the most of this opportunity.” Advocating for local talent, Oparaku stressed the need to empower Nigerian coaches to nurture and develop the national team. “I don’t subscribe to that school of thought that says these coaches are not ripe to handle the Super Eagles. Look at Amuneke credentials, Tanzania didn’t qualify for the Nations Cup for years but Amuneke guided them to qualification. He has worked in other countries too apart from winning the U-17 World Cup with Nigeria.

Finidi is there, he coached Enyimba to winning the Nigerian league and he has also gained international exposure working with Peseiro. They can appoint the two of them but if they are to choose I will advise we go for Amuneke because of his experience as a manager of a national team in a Nations Cup. Look at Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal and others, they never relented in believing in their own. We have good players, top-notch professionals in Europe but we don’t have a team yet and we have to give our local coaches the chance to build this team for us.

We don’t have to go and bring another Peseiro,” he said. “Peseiro may have reached the final, but it’s evident that he didn’t establish a strong foundation for our team despite his two-year tenure. A truly exceptional coach could have achieved wonders with the calibre of players we possess.

Personally, I wasn’t impressed with Peseiro’s approach during his time here. His focus seemed solely on the Nations Cup, neglecting the long-term development of our football and team. Our local coaches, on the other hand, have a different perspective. They’re passionate about our country and genuinely want to see the team progress. They’ll prioritize building a solid team and fostering sustainable growth, which sets them apart from foreign coaches like Peseiro,” added.