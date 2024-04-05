Combating The Heat Wave Of Climate Change

With the scorching heat wave ravaging the country and stifling human health as well as several socio-economic activities, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) issued a warning on February 14, 2024 that Nigerians should prepare for hotter days ahead. But many could not come to terms with the important prediction because such an excruciating weather condition has not been felt in the country over the past decades. Ordinarily, with the first quarter of the year easing away, it usually is the time to expect the rainy season. But over a month later, NiMET’s scary prediction is as real as the wavy lines on our sweaty palms.

And worsening the scenario is that the freaky weather condition characterised by high temperatures has come amid the epileptic power supply, and experts on weather and health warn that it could trigger debilitating diseases, threaten livestock and lead to death of human beings. It aptly stated on its official X page that: “Air temperatures hit 41°C over the North and 39°C over the South with model projections indicating temperatures to remain high in the coming days”. The heat index forecast by NiMET showed that residents of Abuja, Akure, Lagos, Warri, Asaba, Owerri, Umuahia, Obudu, Calabar, Uyo, Osogbo, Benin, Ibadan, Enugu, Ilorin, among others are likely to experience sunstroke, muscle cramps and heat exhaustion.

Similarly, NiMET identified and highlighted dehydration as one of the results of the extreme weather conditions. In specific terms, it listed illnesses such as fainting, heat rash, chicken-pox, measles and weakness of the body. Others include slight fever, dry lips and respiratory issues as well as increased vulnerability to chronic conditions. What these disturbing, heat related conditions have brought to the public sphere include the imperative and importance of us all getting to understand the nitty-gritty about climate change.

According to Dr. Michael Shafer, writing for the online portal, ‘Warm Heart Worldwide’, the global climate is the connected system of the sun, earth and oceans. Other significant and related weather factors include the wind, rain, snow, forests, deserts and Savannahs, and everything people do, too. But what are the activities of human beings that lead to global warming? These include cutting down forests, burning fossil fuels and farming livestock.

They literally eat up the ozone layer that normally acts as the umbrella shielding the earth from the heat waves from the sun. With specific regards to the current heat wave in Nigeria, the Project Officer, Environmental Rights Action/ Friends of the Earth (Nigeria), Philip Jakpor, has stated thaglobal warming comes about as a result of frequent bush burning. “This period of the year is not supposed to be hot. NiMET blamed it on emissions.

We know emissions are there, but it is not only emissions that are responsible for this.” Shedding brighter light on the cloudy issue, both Professor of Public Health at the University of Ilorin and former National Chairman, Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria, Tanimola Akanda and Senior Lecturer at the Department of Community Health and Primary Care, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Dr Doyin Ogunyemi shared similar opinions.

They said that high temperature could lead people to fainting and patients that have underlying cardiovascular diseases can have strokes, and other kinds of morbid conditions from the effects of heat. The most vulnerable groups are children and the aged.

Also, people should avoid strenuous physical activity during peak heat hours. Instead, they should stay indoors as much as possible between 12:00 noon and 4:00 pm

On the way forward and the measures to be taken to mitigate the effects of heat on human health, there should be sustained, public enlightenment on the root causes and what they should do. On his part, Jakpor called on the government to create awareness on the heat waves. Indeed, the government should use the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to let people know what is happening and encourage them on what to do.

This should be done through the mass media, in several languages down to the grassroots. On personal steps to take, people are well advised to re-hydrate by drinking water, stay away from sunshine and seek shade, as well as use fans. They should also wear light, breathable clothing to reduce exposure to high temperatures. They should use damp clothes, or wet wipes to clean up sweat and to bring down the body temperature.

Health experts advise that the body temperature should not go higher than 37°C or 37.5°C. Also, people should avoid strenuous physical activity during peak heat hours. Instead, they should stay indoors as much as possible between 12:00 noon and 4:00 pm. Going forward, people should be taught on the ills of the felling of trees and the burning of forests while the Federal Government should be firm in terms of the exit date for the use of fossil fuel.

That should be in line with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change by committing industrialised countries and economies in transition to limit and reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions. Incidentally, Nigeria is a signatory to the Kyoto Protocol which was adopted on December 11, 1997. Of significance is that Nigerians should take the importance of tree planting and environmental protection more seriously right from the homes through the schools to the villages and cities. Our healthcare delivery is now in our hands.