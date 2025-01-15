Combating Drug Cartels With Deep Blue Project

Share

As the global maritime space is becoming a conduit for illegal movement of drugs, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) have agreed to tackle the menace locally, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

In 2021, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) explained in its statistics that 40 per cent of Nigerian youth were deeply involved in the abuse of drugs, noting that the highest prevalence of drugs use was among people between the ages of 25 and 39.

Specifically, it said that one in every four people, who use drugs in Nigeria, was female, as drug use among women is highly stigmatised and remains largely hidden and unreported.

Also, a report by the National Drug Control Master Plan 2021- 2025 stated that drug use prevalence was 14.4 per cent, with 14.3 million people between the ages of 15 and 64 reporting drug use in the previous year.

This is significantly higher than the global prevalence rate of 5.6 per cent as per the World Drug Report.

Worried by these, NIMASA said that it would integrate NDLEA personnel into the maritime security architecture in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking within Nigeria’s maritime domain, especially, the Deep Blue Project (DBP).

The Deep Blue Project, a joint initiative of the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Federal Ministry of Defence, is domiciled in NIMASA with contributions from various security agencies, including the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

This was emphasised during a courtesy visit by the NDLEA Chairman, Brig. General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) to the NIMASA Towers in Lagos.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, commended the NDLEA for its remarkable achievements in combating drug-related crimes across Nigeria, pledging that the agency would collaborate with the NDLEA to secure Nigeria’s maritime space against the illicit shipment of drugs.

Furthermore, the director general noted that the agency was committed to partnering with the NDLEA to tackle the menace of drug trafficking through the nation’s ports and terminals.

He said: “Together, we can ensure that the Nigerian maritime domain is not exploited for criminal activities.”

Responding, Marwa stressed the need for collaboration to address the rising threat of drug trafficking through maritime channels, noting that the agency was responsible for controlling drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria.

He explained: “We recognise that this task requires collaboration with critical stakeholders like NIMASA. The global maritime space has increasingly become a conduit for the illegal movement of drugs, and we are keen to work with NIMASA to address this challenge.

“Recent seizures of illicit drugs transported through Lagos ports underscore the need for joint efforts to secure our ports. Within the NDLEA, we have established a marine command to focus on this emerging threat.

“We propose close collaboration between this unit and NIMASA, particularly through the Deep Blue Project, to enhance the protection of Nigeria’s maritime space.”

Moreover, the chairman pledged the agency’s support in sensitising NIMASA staff and cadets under the National Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP) on the dangers of drug abuse.

Prior to the latest partnership, the Nigeria Customs Service ( NCS) in 2023 also had a memorandum of understanding with NDLEA in a move to intensify security measures at the port and borderline against drug trafficking.

According to the two agencies, the partnership will play a significant role in strengthening Nigeria’s war against drug traffickers and checkmating

the illegal activities of criminals across Nigeria’s seaports and land borders.

Last year, the NDLEA intercepted 31,124,600 pills of tramadol 225mg and bottles of codeine-based syrup worth over N17.93 billion in street value at Onne Port, Rivers State and Tincan Island Port in Lagos.

The seizures were made following intelligence processed by the agency on the movement of the shipments from their port of origin in India, leading to a demand for a 100 per cent joint examination of the watch-listed containers with Customs and other sister security agencies.

The spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said that the seizures showed that 350,000 bottles of codeine-based syrup were recovered from two containers at Tincan Port in Lagos on August 29 and 30, 2024.

According to him, at the Port Harcourt Port Complex, Onne, NDLEA equally intercepted a total of 447 cartons of tramadol 225mg containing 29, 840,000 pills of the opioid as well as 380,000 bottles of codeine syrup from three containers on August 29, stressing that he tramadol shipments came under different brand names such as Royal Tapetadol, Carisoprodol 225mg and Royal Tramadol Hydrochloride 225mg.

At the end of the exercise, Babafemi noted that a total of 3,030 cartons of codeine syrup containing 554,600 bottles of the opioid were recovered from them, making the total bottles of codeine seized at Onne, Rivers and Tincan in Lagos to 1.28 million bottles worth N8.99 billion in street value while the combined seizure of tramadol stood at 29.84 million pills valued at N8.94 billion.

In addition, the NDLEA Commander of Narcotics, TinCan Island Special Command, Mitchell Ofoyeju said that no fewer than 37 suspected drug traffickers were arrested in 2023 at the Tin-Can Island Port by NDLEA, noting that out of the suspects, 34 were male, while three of them were female.

Moreover, at the Lagos Port, the agency seized some hard drugs worth over N6 billion between January and June 20, 2022.

Its Area Commander, Ameh Inalegwu, said that the agency was ready to curb the menace of illegal drug dealers in the nation’s maritime space.

Also in 2021, the Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the agency, retired Brigadier Buba Marwa, complained that drugs meant for insurgents worth N6 billion were intercepted by the agency at the Apapa port in Lagos.

Giving details of the seizure, Marwa said loads of Captagon, a brand of Amphetamine were intercepted by the agency, condemning the evil intent of those behind the importation of the illicit substance into the country at a time when the nation was facing some security challenges.

Also in 2018, a total of 241 million Tramadol tablets in 11 containers, weighing 118 metric tonnes were impounded by the NDLEA.

The agency had earlier uncovered 340 million Tramadol tablets in 12 containers as the containers had been on the watch-list of the NDLEA since November 2017.

According to NDLEA, there were 39 more containers that were lined up for search as the agency strongly suspected that they contained illicit drugs, noting this brought to 581 million Tramadol tablets uncovered within two days of the search.

The agency should enter into partnership with other global drug security agencies in order to reduce drug smuggling through the port to Nigerian market.

