Comandrthyann Returns With New EP, ‘Beautiful’

Fast rising artiste, Johnson MaryAnn Akalo, better known as Comandrthyann, has released her long-awaited EP; ‘Beautiful’. The project, which was released on May 30, 2025, featured Akalo singing beautiful renditions on the six tracks.

The EP release marks her first sonic release in about 10 years in the industry. Songs featured in the EP include: ‘Dance with me,’ ‘Be Mine,’ ‘Cook the mystery,’ ‘Celebration Time,’ ‘Happy, and Play The Music.’ The EP release is a buildup to her first Jazz concert, set to hold on August 9, 2025.

It is pertinent to note that Comandrthyann recently recovered from a major health challenge and is back to re-in – v e n t i n g her music career with the release of her First EP Titled: ‘Beautiful.’

