New Telegraph

June 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. ShowBiz
  3. Comandrthyann Returns With…

Comandrthyann Returns With New EP, ‘Beautiful’

Fast rising artiste, Johnson MaryAnn Akalo, better known as Comandrthyann, has released her long-awaited EP; ‘Beautiful’. The project, which was released on May 30, 2025, featured Akalo singing beautiful renditions on the six tracks.

The EP release marks her first sonic release in about 10 years in the industry. Songs featured in the EP include: ‘Dance with me,’ ‘Be Mine,’ ‘Cook the mystery,’ ‘Celebration Time,’ ‘Happy, and Play The Music.’ The EP release is a buildup to her first Jazz concert, set to hold on August 9, 2025.

It is pertinent to note that Comandrthyann recently recovered from a major health challenge and is back to re-in – v e n t i n g her music career with the release of her First EP Titled: ‘Beautiful.’

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Iyabo Ojo Reacts As Kimambi Warns Priscilla Over Social Media Post
Read Next

Tanzanian Activist Warns Priscilla Ojo Over Romantic Posts
Share
Copy Link
×