Colour, Glamour As New Telegraph Rewards Excellence

Fubara: I dedicate award to Wike, says I’m weak because I want peace

Oborevwori, Zulum, Sanwo-Olu, Okpebholo, Uzodimma, others shine

Kalu commends New Telegraph, urges Nigerians to back Tinubu

There’s a brighter future –Osoba

Telegraph’s award of excellence

The iconic Lagos Oriental Hotel’s Grand Ballroom was filled with political leaders, industry leaders, and public figures as Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of the New Telegraph Newspapers, celebrated excellence and recognised the hard work, dedication, and achievements of individuals and businesses that have distinguished themselves in both the public and private sectors in 2025.

This year’s New Telegraph Award winners didn’t just meet expecta- tions; they redefined them with outstanding contributions across various sectors, including governance, edu- cation, development, infra- structure and technology.

The award winning Newspaper used the cer- emony to galvanise and inspire awardees towards greater excellence, while also helping to encourage others to aspire to such levels of distinction. As the guests and dignitaries shared stories of re- silience and innovation, the Publisher of the Newspaper, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, set the ball rolling with his opening remarks.

New Telegraph family is ever grateful-Aminu

Delivering the opening address, Mr. Ayo Aminu, Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspapers, extended warm greetings and profound appreciation to the distinguished guests. These included the pub- lisher, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the chairman of the occasion, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and others.

Aminu also saluted CEOs, boardroom leaders, captains of industry, and the deserving awardees in attendance. Expressing gratitude on behalf of the newspaper’s board and management, Aminu highlighted the strong turnout of eminent personalities, describing it as a testament to the event’s growing stature.

Reflecting on the publication’s journey, Aminu noted that New Telegraph, founded in 2014, has rapidly established itself as a formidable force in Nigerian journalism. “Within the eight years of its existence, the newspaper has won numerous awards from the Nigerian Media Merit Awards (NMMA), the Diamond Media Award for Media Excellence (DAME), and many others,” he said.

“These awards and recog- nitions reflect our ability to hold our own in a market in which many giants and older brands compete for supremacy.” Aminu expressed excitement at the calibre of attendees and reaffirmed the newspaper’s mission, that “New Telegraph was out to honour leaders in various fields,” he stated.

“Awards are motivational tools to mark excellence and to encourage more achievements.” He emphasised the rig- orous selection process, revealing that award committees meticulously reviewed nominees to ensure only the most deserving were chosen.

Aminu commended the dedicated New Telegraph team for their tireless efforts in organising the event and praised the pro- found impacts made by the awardees being celebrated. “Let us applaud the awardees and congratulate them for the honour,” Aminu declared, officially opening the awards presentation.

The ceremony then transitioned smoothly to Master of Ceremonies Gbenga Adeyinka, who took the stage to guide the proceed- ings amid an atmosphere charged with celebration and excitement.

The New Telegraph Awards continue to serve as a beacon for recognising contributions to national development, motivating recipients and aspiring leaders alike to pursue greater heights of excellence in their respective do- mains. As Nigeria’s media landscape evolves, events like this reveals the vital role of credible journalism in spotlighting positive change and achievement.

There’s a brighter future-Osoba

Chairman of the occasion, Aremo Olusegun Oso- ba, said he was happy to be part of the event. He said: “I congratu- late all those who have been judged worthy of this great honour, and I hope they will see it as a serious challenge to continue contributing to the growth and progress of this great country of ours. “I am an optimist.

I believe that there is a greater tomorrow for Nigeria, and I believe that this country is going to be greater in the near future. “So I appeal to all of you to continue to stay together. We, Nigerians, we are tough people. We’ve been through so many tough pe- riods in this country. “Not many countries will survive even a civil war.

So, I pray that all the honorees today will use the honour as an opportunity to continue to support the development of this great country. God bless the Fed- eral Republic of Nigeria. God bless all of you.”

Kalu: We must rally behind Tinubu

In his speech, Publisher of New Telegraph Newspaper and former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, commended the management for anchoring a respected event, which had become a reference point in the media industry. He also commended the Class of ’99 for producing the great leaders who have distinguished themselves in the respective fields, including President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking further, Kalu said President Tinubu had made remarkable achieve- ments across all the sectors, noting that it was time Nigerians rallied round him to move the nation forward come 2027. He said: “Nigerians should come together and support President Tinubu because he is trying his best for the nation.”

On the unity of Nigeria, the former Abia State governor said it was expedient for Nigerians to “demonstrate oneness as one beautiful nation”, adding that Nigeria can’t divide. While acknowledging the role of the military in stabilising the country, Kalu said: “I am proud of them.” He also congratulated the management and staff of New Telegraph for host- ing the award, stressing that: “It was a remarkable event.”

I dedicate award to Wike, says Fubara

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who was the Man of the Year, said he was dedicating the award to people of state and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for discovering him and giving him the opportunity to serve. Fubara said some of the pains he had undergone was not because of weak- ness but for peace to reign in the state. He further added that the weakness was a virtue.

He said: “Let me first appreciate the manage- ment of New Telegraph for recognising these very wonderful personalities. We are more than two mil- lion persons in this country. “But somehow, through your search, you discovered a few of us. And this very special night, you are calling us special recognition.

I want to thank the management for that. “Today for me is a very special day. And also special for everyone who has believed in me. And I know for believing in me, you have a share of special pain. “Some of these pains, some persons describe them as weakness. While others see it as being strong. But I choose for a lot of rea- sons to be weak.

“Weak because I want peace. Weak because we need to survive. Weak be- cause I need to also protect those things that are dear, not just to me, but to our dear nation. “So I want to say it is a special day for everyone. Continue to believe in what you believe in. Weakness is a virtue.

“It pays at the right time. Let me also say a special thank you to the board again. And also dedicate this award first to God Almighty for making this day for us. “To my dear family. Unfortunately, my dear wife has gone to pick my children.

To the wonderful people of Rivers State that have shown support, shown quietness, shown maturity that has brought us this far. I will also now end. “I do not care how you interpret it or misinterpret it. To also dedicate this award to somebody who also discovered me, not minding the situation.

The Honourable Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike. “He discovered me and it is the discovery that gave me this loudness. Thank you for everything.”

Its beginning of good things to come – Oborevwori

Speaking after receiving the award, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori said the honour meant the efforts in the state were being recognised. Oborevwori, who was represented by Deputy Governor, Monday Onyeme, said the achievement so far is just the beginning of good things to come in the state. He also thanked the management of New Telegraph for the recognition.

“We thank the chairman of the New Telegraph and the management for giving us this very great recognition. He said: “It shows that the modest work that we are doing in Delta State is being recognised nation-wide and for that we are very grateful.

“And so, we dedicate this award first to the Almighty God and to all Deltans for the immense support that they have been giving this administration. “And we promise that this is just the beginning. Deltans, we see more and more and more. We are just starting. Watch out for the future.

Thank you very much.” “It shows that the modest work that we are doing in Delta State is being recognised nationwide and for that we are very grateful.

“And so, we dedicate this award first to the Almighty God and to all Deltans for the immense support that they have been giving this administration. And we promise that this is just the beginning. Deltans, we see more and more and more. We are just starting. Watch out for the future. Thank you very much.”

Lawal: It’s reward for hard work, diligence

Governor of Zamfara State, Dr Dauda Lawal winner of the New Tele- graph Governor of the Year Project 2025 was presented with his award by former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Oshoba. In a short speech after receiving the award, Lawal thanked New Telegraph for recognising him for the award. “It is a season of recognition.

It is a season people are identified for their efforts toward the develop- ment of our dear state. “I thank the Manage- ment of New Telegraph for their diligence in recognising us for what we doing for upliftment of our state and I urge them to do more because it is by doing more that those working hard for the development of our country will be en- couraged. “Once again, I thank New Telegraph for the award,” he said.

I’ll do more for Imo people-Uzodimma

The Imo State Commissioner of Information, Mr Declan Emelumba, said the New Telegraph award was a testament to the fact that Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma was doing well in the state.

Emelumba said people are beginning to recognise the impact and work of Uzodimma’s administration in the state. He said two years ago he was giving Sun man of the year award, Vanguard also gave him man of the year award on digital economy, on Thursday Leadership Newspaper gave him award and today (yesterday) New Telegraph Newspaper gave him another award as Governor of the year, Digital Economy and Skill Development.

“It is joy that Nigerians are seeing what the governor is doing in Imo State. Whoever that comes to the state will see that he’s thoroughly working, the various awards are to spur him to do more for the state.”

We’re giving education new face – Okpebholo

Speaking after receiving the award, Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebho- lo, said he was excited to receive the award. The governor, who spoke through the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kasim Afegbua, said the award was a testament of the good work of his administration.

Receiving the award amidst songs and dance, Afegbua described the award as a testament to what Okpebholo is doing is the state to revamp education and give it a new face in the state. He said in his short stay in office, the governor has changed the narrative as far as education is concerned in Edo State by renovating hundreds of schools and rebuilding many, just to ensure that the children of Edo have access to not just quality education but to learning in conducive environment.

While appreciating the New Telegraph for the award, Afegbua said he is surprised that the governor’s effort was noticed by the New Telegraph. He also noted that the governor’s impact is not only in education by also on road infrastructure where he is transforming the education and other sectors.

In his welcome address, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Segun Osoba, congratulated all those who have been judged worthy of this great honour,, hoping that they would see it as a serious challenge to continue contribute to the growth and progress of this great country of ours.

He said: “I am an optimist. I believe that there is a greater tomorrow for Nigeria, and I believe that this country is going to be greater in the near future. “So, I appeal to all of you to continue to stay together. We, Nigerians, we are tough people.

We’ve been through so many tough periods in this country.”He said: Not many countries will survive even a civil war. So, I pray that all the honorees today will use the honour as an opportunity to continue to support the development of this great country. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. God bless all of you.”

Stellar performance in asset recovery-AMCON

The award went to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, AM- CON, Gbenga Alade. Commenting on the award, the Technical As- sistant to the MD/CEO, Mohammed Yusuf, said: “With all the recoveries we have made, we are really, really privileged to have won this award. We pledge to continue to do our best to fulfil our mandate.”

Award ’ll propels us to do more- NIWA

The Acting Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of National Inland Waterways Authority, Mr. Umar Geirej said that the maritime agency of the year will propel them to do well and work hard. “I am delighted to receive the award on behalf of NIWA and I am happy about it.

Geirej added that it was a thing of honour for him, the management and staff of National Inland Waterways Authority it will spurs to do more. “The award is collective effort not one-man show, we are really grateful, because it’s hard work to achieve this success.”

Zenith Excited about ward

Dame Dr. Adorable Umeoji, MD, Zenith Bank, who won the Banker of the Year Award, even as Zenith Bank won Financial Institution of the Year Award waas excited about the award. Both Awards were received by Dr. Adobi Nwapa, Executive Director at the Bank.

Fidelity Bank applaud Award

Commenting on the New Telegraph Award for SME Bank of the Year, the winner, Fidelity Bank Plc, represented by its Executive Director for Lagos and the South-West, Dr. Ken Opara, described the recog- nition as a testament to the bank’s sustained commitment to supporting small and medium-scale enterprises across the country.

He noted that the award reflects the diligent efforts and strategic investments the bank has made in empowering SMEs, which remain a critical driver of economic growth and job creation.

According to him, Fidelity Bank has consistently developed innovative financial solutions and tailored products designed to help entrepreneurs grow, stabilize, and expand their businesses in an increasingly competitive environment.

Opara further stated that the bank is not resting on its achievements. Going forward, Fidelity Bank plans to deepen and strengthen its SME financing initiatives by expanding access to credit, enhancing advisory services, and leveraging technology to better serve customers.

He emphasized that the recognition ultimately belongs to the bank’s customers, whose resilience and trust have made the success possible. The award, he said, is ded- icated to the loyal SME clients who continue to partner with Fidelity Bank to transform their businesses and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

According to the citation, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) represents a paradigm of success within the demanding context of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Entirely owned by Nigerian interests, PINL is instrumental in bolstering the nation’s energy security through its provision of essential services to operators and stakeholders across the sector It added that since 2015, under the aegis of its parent company, Ocean Marine Solutions (OMS), PINL has been actively engaged in delivering security and maintenance solutions aimed at addressing per- sistent threats such as pipe- line infractions and crude oil theft.

NDDC honoured

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was honoured as its management under the Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku established a robust corporate governance structure that fosters accountability and transparency.

According to the citation, the structure is complemented by the development of clear, measurable Key Performance Indicators (KPI) to track progress towards set goals. As part of the efforts to renew and reposition the NDDC, Dr. Ogbuku-led management stepped up collaborations with various stakeholders.

It added thar this included engagement with key stakeholders in the oil industry, who contribute three per cent of their operational budget to the Commission; state government, traditional rulers, civil society groups; youth organizations and contractors.

Sokoto gov wins Human Capital Devt award

The Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmad Aliyu, who was represented by Engr. George Amar, had award of New Telegraph Governor of the Year (Human Capital Development) 2025, presented to him by the former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Oshoba who congratulated the governor for his transformation works in the state. He said, “The biggest investment is in people. I congratulate you for what you are do- ing for the people of your state.”

Engr Amar on behalf of Governor Aliyu, thanked the New Telegraph Newspaper for the award and which will encourage him to work harder. He said: “The award is an encouragement to work harder for the good of our people.”

Olopade, Falode, Ogunade excited with awards

The Director General of the National Sports Com- mission, Bukola Olopade, lauded the management of New Telegraph News- papers, for honouring him with the Sports Adminis- trator of the Year Award.

Speaking after receiving his award, Olopade dedicated the award to the President of the Federation, Bola Tinubu and the Chairman of the NSC Malam Shehu Dikko, adding that he was able to win the award because of their support respectively. “We are the ones asking to put sports at the fore front and I am happy that people are noticing what we are doing,” Olopade said.

“I am dedicating the award to the president, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the chairman of the NSC, Malam Shehu Dikko because we have been doing the work together and with this award, it’s another call for more work.” While receiving the Special Recognition award on behalf of the Super Falcons, board member of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ai- sha Falode, said the award has shown there is reward for hard work.

Falode said there is hope for future girls who will see the Super Falcons as role models and therefore work hard and put the country on the world map.

For Babs Ogunade, the Vice President of the Nige- ria Basketball Federation, who received the Special Recognition Award on behalf of the Nigeria Women basketball team, D’Tigress, it was a thing of joy while promising that the team are working hard to continue to dominate basketball on the continent and world at large.

Award ‘ll spur us to do more, says Tantita Chair

The Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), who received Personality of the year (Security) thanked the New Telegraph management for recognising his efforts in securing, saying that the award would spur him and his company to intensify efforts in the surveillance and securing of government oil assets.

He said: “There is no retreat or surrender; we will continue to do the job of securing the country oil assets in the creeks and waterways. We are going to block all loopholes, and nobody will be able to involve in the illegal activities.”

Super Falcons’ll usher new hope for future girls, says Falode

While receiving the Special Recognition award on behalf of the Super Falcons, board member of the Nigeria Football Federation, Aisha Falode, said the award has shown there was reward for hardwork. Falode says there is hope for future girls who will see the Super Falcons as role model and envisage to work hard and put the country on the world map.

Describing the award as well-deserved; “I want to thank New Telegraph for the recognition, the Super Falcons, the most successful team on the continent, putting the name of Nigeria on the global space. “Discipline girls, who knows what it takes to wear the national colour and represent the country.

They are hope for other girls out there who believe that with what the girls have achieved, they can do same too. “The girls are already thinking of extending the record winning AFCON ahead of this year’s event in Morocco next month. Its going to be tough but I am sure they can achieve it again.

Recognition’ll spurs D’Tigress

The vice President of the Nigeria BasketBall Federation, Babs Ogunade, while receiving the Special Recognition Award on behalf of the Nigeria Women basketball team, D’Tigress, described the award as a thing of joy. He however said the award will spur the team to perform better going forward.

“The award is timely and I can assure you that the girls are already thinking of the next title. “They have won it back- to-back for five time and it is not just about winning on the continent alone, but taking it further to the world stage like they did at the Olympics. “I am using this opportunity to appreciate New Telegraph for the recognition and assure that they are going to do more to justify the recognition.”

In her vote of thanks on behalf of the New Telegraph management and staff, the Daily Editor, Mrs Juliet Bu- mah, thanked everyone for joining the company to celebrate excellence at the New Telegraph annual award. She said: “As we wrap up this amazing night, I want to, on behalf of the Board, managment and staff of Daily Publishing Company Limited, publishers of the New Telegraph titles, say thank you to everyone who’s made this event special.

“Congratulations to our incredible awardees, keep shining! Thank you, New Telegraph’s MAN OF THE YEAR 2025, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, of Rivers State, Zamfara State Governor, Dr Dauda Lawal; Our Governor of the Year, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by the Delta State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme; Our Host Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Honourable Commissioner of Information, Gbenga Omotosho, our Chairman and Publisher, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; , Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, Sokoto State Governor Ahmad Aliyu; Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago, all represented and all our other awardees. “Your hard work and dedication inspire us.

To our partners, your support means everything to us. “And to our amazing guests, your energy and presence have made this night unforgettable. Let’s do it again next year! Thank You!