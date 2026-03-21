Colour, Culture As Bauchi Emirate Pays Eid Durbar Homage To Gov

A spectacle of tradition and colour unfolded at the Government House in Bauchi as Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed received the Eid Durbar homage from the Bauchi Emirate.

The Sallah homage was led by the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji (Dr.) Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, the procession featured district heads in a vibrant display of horsemanship, regalia and cultural pride that defines the emirate’s heritage.

The durbar drew admiration from residents and dignitaries, highlighting the enduring significance of traditional institutions in modern society.

Governor Mohammed, while receiving the homage, applauded the Emir for fostering unity and peaceful coexistence, urging citizens to uphold these values beyond the festive period.

He also gave thanks for witnessing the celebration in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

In his response, the Emir expressed appreciation for the reception and acknowledged the developmental strides recorded under the present administration.

The event brought together a cross-section of society, reinforcing a shared sense of identity, loyalty and communal celebration synonymous with Eid in Bauchi State.