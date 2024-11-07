…Colossal Loss To Nigeria, Sanwo-Olu

Share

Lagos State Governor and the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday mourned the passing of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, describing his death as a colossal loss to Nigeria.

The governor also commiserated with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu, Security Chiefs, the Nigerian Army, and the entire Nigerians over the death of the Chief of Army Staff.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Lagbaja, as a dutiful and committed soldier who served Nigeria passionately.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the people, and the government of Lagos State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian Army on the death of the 23rd Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja.

“I also sympathize with families, friends, and associates of the deceased. “I am saddened by the death of Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja. His death was a painful loss to Nigeria.

“He was a dutiful and committed soldier who served Nigeria passionately with dedication, skill, gallantry, and total commitment. He employed his long years of experience and expertise in the service of our fatherland.”

