Colorectal Cancer Patients To Receive Screening, Free Treatment At OAUTHC, LUTH

Colorectal cancer patients in Nigeria have been advised to present themselves at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for proper screening and free treatment.

This disclosure was made by medical professionals at a press conference marking the official launch of an immunotherapy clinical trial, held in commemoration of World Cancer Day at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The medical project, described as the first of its kind in Nigeria, was launched with the aim of transforming treatment options for patients living with colorectal cancer in the country.

Researchers revealed that the clinical trial is the first in Africa to utilise immunotherapy, an approach that uses a person’s immune system to fight cancer adding that the initiative is designed to change the standard of care for Nigerians affected by colorectal cancer.

Leading members of the research group, under the leadership of Professor Alatise, explained that the historic clinical trial is a global collaboration involving Obafemi Awolowo University, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Medserve Nigeria, and the Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in the United States of America.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Omisore said:

“We joined the global community to mark World Cancer Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness, inspiring action, and strengthening efforts to reduce the global burden of cancer.

This 2026 World Cancer Day celebration is themed ‘United by Unique’. It reminds us of a powerful truth, that every cancer journey is different, yet we are interconnected by a shared responsibility to improve cancer care and outcomes.”

Dr. Omisore further noted that cancer remains a leading cause of death globally, stressing that survival chances largely depend on geographical location.

“Globally, cancer remains a leading cause of death, but the reality is that the chance of surviving cancer depends heavily on location. In high-income countries, early detection and treatment save lives every day. However, in low- and middle-income countries like Nigeria, many people are diagnosed too late, when treatment options are limited and outcomes are poor,” he said.

He added that global cancer data indicates a worrying trend:

“It is interesting to note that data from global cancer statistics shows that while the annual incidence of cancer continues to rise in low- and middle-income countries, projections over the next 20 years show that countries with low human development indices may experience about a 96 per cent increase.

This is compared to countries with very high human development indices, where incidence is expected to rise by about 30 per cent.”

Emphasising the need for urgent policy action, Dr. Moyiola called for stronger national responses to cancer control.

“There is a need to adopt more national policies to address existing gaps, particularly in cancer registry issues and screening challenges. Screening and prevention should be given higher priority, alongside improving early detection. This can be achieved by encouraging local indigenous manufacturers, making diagnostic machines readily available, and enabling pharmaceutical companies to produce drugs that can reduce the cost of immunotherapy,” Dr. Moyiola said.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Folorunsho and Dr. Olasehinde highlighted cancer risk factors, both primary and secondary, and discussed interventions aimed at cancer prevention.

These include immunisation, maintaining good hygiene, staying physically active, encouraging early detection, and ensuring prompt treatment.

The theme for the 2026 World Cancer Day is “United by Unique.”