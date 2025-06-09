Colombia Presidential Hopeful Shot In Head At Rally

Share

A Colombian presidential candidate is in a critical condition after he was shot three times – reportedly twice in the head – at a campaign event in the capital, Bogotá.

Miguel Uribe Turbay, a 39-year-old senator, was attacked while addressing supporters in a park on Saturday. Police arrested a 15-year-old suspect at the scene, the attorney general’s office said.

Uribe’s wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, called on the nation to pray for his survival.

“Miguel is currently fighting for his life. Let us ask God to guide the hands of the doctors who are treating him,” she said.

Uribe’s Centro Democratico party condemned the attack, calling it a threat to “democracy and freedom in Colombia”.

Phone footage shared online appears to show the moment when he was shot in the head mid-speech, prompting those gathered to flee in panic, reports the BBC.

