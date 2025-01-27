Colombia Lifts Ban On Deportation Flights After Trump Threat

Share

The United States (US) and Colombia on Sunday pulled back from the brink of a trade war after the White House said the Colombians had agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Donald Trump threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia for refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees amid his sweeping immigration crackdown.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants and the US would not impose its threatened penalties.

The statement reads, “The government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on US military aircraft, without limitation or delay.

“Today’s events make clear to the world that America is respected again.”

Following the White House statement, the Colombian foreign minister, Luis Gilberto Murillo in a statement noted that the country has overcome the impasse with the US government.

“We will continue receiving Colombians who return as deportees.” the statement added

