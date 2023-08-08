Colombia Edge Past Jamaica To Book Q’Final With England

The final two Women’s World Cup last 16 games took place on Tuesday with Colombia facing Jamaica and France trying to beat Morocco.

Here’s what happened.

Usme brilliance enough for Colombia

Colombia Women: 1 Jamaica Women: 0 Scorers: Usme 51′

Two of the World Cup’s most surprising teams met in Melbourne to reach a first-ever quarter-final.

England were the side waiting to see who would win out here and, as was expected, it was a nervy opening quarter.

Neither side really wanted to push up and go all-out attack with Colombia looking slightly more dangerous when they had the chance to quickly transition from defence to attack.

It didn’t take long for Colombia to open the scoring after the break though.

Catalina Usme took a brilliant touch inside the area and finished superbly with her left foot.

The game then blew open as Jody Brown’s header hit the post for the Reggae Girlz before Linda Caicedo went up the other end and fluffed a golden Colombia chance.