October 20, 2025
Colombia Accuses US Of ‘Murder’ After Strike On Boat

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has accused the US of committing “murder” following a strike carried out on a boat in Colombian territorial waters in September.

In a social media post, Petro accused the US of violating his country’s sovereignty and killing a Colombian fisherman.

Posting on X, he said: “The Colombian boat was adrift and had its distress signal up due to an engine failure,” when it was struck.

He added: “We await explanations from the US government.” It comes after President Donald Trump said the US had struck a “drug-carrying submarine”, killing two people, reports the BBC.

