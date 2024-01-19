Colombia 2024: Falconets Target Early Goals to Fly Over Burundi to FIFA World Cup

Nigeria’s U20 girls have intensified their training sessions in Abuja ahead of tomorrow’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup final qualifying run-out against their counterparts from Burundi at the MKO Abiola National Stadium.

Head Coach Chris Danjuma, who also led the team to the quarterfinals at the last edition of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica, is confident the Falconets will build on their 1-0 first-leg victory in Dar es Salaam last Sunday to send the Burundians packing.

“The first leg encounter was tough, but we also should have taken our chances. We created several opportunities but let the Burundians off, and we seriously must guard against such laxity on Saturday,” he said