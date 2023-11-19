Colombia 2024: Falconets Set To Overcome Tanzania’s U-20 Girls In Abuja

Nigeria’s U-20 girls, Falconets will go up against their Tanzanian counter- parts in a 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup African qualifying series second round, second leg encounter at the MKO Abiola National Stadium on Sunday (to- day).

Both teams battled to a one-goal draw in the first leg match played at the Azam Sports Complex in Tanzania’s commercial and industrial capital, Dar es Salaam on Sunday last week, with substitute Chioma Olise putting Nigeria in front in the 57th minute.

The home girls found parity 13 minutes later when Asnath Ubamba fired home from a free kick, making Sunday’s encounter in Nigeria’s capital delicately poised for two ambitious squads.

Head Coach Christopher Musa Danjuma will again bank on Olise, as well as FIFA U-17 World Cup bronze medallist Opeyemi Ajakaye to get the goals that will take the 2022 quarter-finalists closer to another appearance at the global finals, this time in Colombia.

Nigeria has been an ever- present at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup since the competition was launched as an U-19 tournament in Canada 21 years ago. The Confederation of African Football has appointed Rachel Nzigire from Democratic Republic of Congo to be referee for Sunday’s decisive encounter in Nigeria, with Ngarassoum Victorine from Chad as assistant referee 1.

Rachel’s compatriots Carine Puazi and Carine Ampur will be assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively, with Christine Ziga from Ghana as match commissioner.