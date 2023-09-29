Colombia 2024: Falconets Progress to Third Round as Mauritius Withdraw

The Super Falconets of Nigeria have advanced to the next round of the African qualifying series for next year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals without even playing a single game.

This is because the Mauritius Football Association has informed the Confederation of African Football about their U-20 Women National Team’s withdrawal from the qualifiers.

“Kindly note that CAF was informed of the withdrawal of Mauritius FA from the African qualifiers of FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup 2024. Consequently, Nigeria is qualified to the next round of the competition, and the missions of all officials of matches 37 & 38 are cancelled,” read a communication from CAF to the Nigeria Football Federation.

The Falconets were to fly to Mauritius next week for the first leg in Saint Pierre against the Mauritius U20 girls, with the return leg scheduled for the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 14th October.

In this situation, 2022 World Cup quarter-finalists Nigeria now progress to the next round of the qualification series.