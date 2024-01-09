Colombia 2024: Falconets coach picks 19 players for Burundi

Head Coach Chris Musa Danjuma has announced the list of 19 players who will represent the Falconets of Nigeria in a FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup final qualifying fixture against Burundi’s U20 girls. The first leg encounter will take place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Sunday.

The list includes Captain Oluchi Ohaegbulem, goalkeeper Faith Omilana, defender Shukurat Oladipo, and midfielder Taiwo Afolabi.

The squad also includes goalkeeper Shukura Bakare, defenders Jumoke Alani and Oluwabunmi Oladeji, midfielders Adoo Yina and Chima Olise, and forwards Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, Janet Akekoromowei, Yemisi Samuel, and Opeyemi Ajakaye.

The team will travel out of Nigeria on Tuesday for the first-leg encounter, which will be officiated by South African official Nonjabulo Nonhle Ndlela.

Maneo Evodia Tau and Nandipha Menze from South Africa will serve as assistant referees 1 and 2, respectively, while Nteboheleng Theresia Setoko from Lesotho will be the fourth official.

The commissioner role will be played by Tanzanian Somoe Robert Ng’itu, and Fransiska Katjaimo from Namibia will be the referee assessor.