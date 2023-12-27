Colombia 2024: Burundi to hosts Falconets in Tanzania

The world football governing body, FIFA, has moved the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup final qualifying round, the first leg match between Nigeria and Burundi, from Bujumbura to Dar es Salaam in nearby Tanzania.

FIFA, who deemed the pitch in Bujumbura unfit to host the game, also clarified that following the expansion of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup to a 24-team tournament (from the 16-team event that it was at the last edition in Costa Rica last year) and the granting of two more slots to Africa, the fixture between Nigeria and Burundi will be the final qualifying round, with the winner over two picks picking up a ticket to Colombia. Burundi will now host the Falconets at the Azam Stadium Complex in Dar es Salaam, the same venue where the Falconets played a 1-1 draw with their Tanzanian counterparts in the last round before edging the Tanzanians 2-1 in Abuja to reach this stage.