Colloquium: Produce Employable Graduates, Participants Tell Institutions

Tertiary institutions in Nigeria have been urged to prioritise the production of employable and entrepreneurial graduates capable of driving economic transformation and solving both national and global challenges.

This call was made at the maiden edition of the Colloquium of Tertiary Institutions in Ondo State, hosted recently by the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

The event, themed “Fostering Collaborations and Innovations among Tertiary Institutions for Sustainable Development,” brought together education stakeholders from across the region.

Delivering the first keynote address titled “Innovative Research for Sustainable Development Through Partnership and Collaboration,” former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Olufemi Bamiro, emphasised the role of research and tertiary education in wealth creation and national development in the 21st century.

“In today’s knowledge-based economies, tertiary institutions must serve three primary functions: the production of cutting-edge knowledge, the transfer and application of such knowledge to drive innovation, and the education and skilling of knowledge workers,” said Bamiro, a professor of mechanical engineering.

He stressed the need for global connections, stating that world-class research and innovation require international partnerships across academia, industry, and investment sectors. According to him, knowledge workers must also be equipped with global competencies to address the unique developmental challenges of regions like Ondo State.

Bamiro further advocated for institutional collaboration beyond academia to enhance these roles, which align with the long-standing university functions of teaching, research, and community service.

In another keynote address, Mr. Muyiwa Akinyemi, Group Deputy Managing Director of the United Bank for Africa, warned that Nigeria’s education system must stop producing graduates for a bygone economy.

Represented by Mr. Temitope Ayoko, Akinyemi said the rise of automation and artificial intelligence, which could displace 85 million jobs globally (according to the World Economic Forum), makes it imperative to revise Nigeria’s curriculum.

He lamented Nigeria’s rising youth unemployment, particularly in Ondo State, which reportedly exceeds the national average of 23.1% (NBS 2023). “This is more than an educational crisis—it’s an existential threat to economic development, especially in our Sunshine State,” he said.

Delivering his keynote titled “Producing Employable and Entrepreneurial-Savvy 21st Century Graduates: A Blueprint for Ondo State’s Economic Transformation,” Akinyemi recommended a complete overhaul of the curriculum. He called for experiential and work-integrated learning, capstone projects, and industry-driven solutions.

“Entrepreneurship must no longer be treated as an elective or peripheral course. It should be mainstreamed with real-world incubation labs, access to seed funding, and industry mentorship,” he stated.

He also urged institutions to embed digital fluency, data analytics, artificial intelligence, design thinking, and green skills into their academic programmes, backed by multi-stakeholder partnerships and robust town-and-gown frameworks.

Representing the Ondo State Governor, Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Administrative Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Ige Akintunde, commended tertiary institutions in the state for their contributions to youth education and development.

He called on stakeholders to ensure the colloquium yields actionable recommendations and timelines for tertiary education reform.

In her welcome address, FUTA Vice Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji, who conceived the idea of the colloquium, said the forum aims to enhance collaboration among institutions and ensure meaningful societal impact through research and innovation.

“Human advancement has always been driven by our ability to explore and apply knowledge. Universities must now focus on upgrading local resources into high-value or semi-processed products that significantly impact our economy,” Oladiji said.

Chairman of the Planning Committee, Professor Tomola Obamuyi, added that the colloquium seeks to foster sustainable partnerships across diverse sectors including agriculture, engineering, education, and health. He noted that the forum has sown the seed for the creation of a think tank comprising heads of institutions, research directors, and other stakeholders committed to collaborative innovation.

The event was attended by principal officers and academic leaders from all higher institutions in Ondo State, as well as representatives from the University of Ilesa and Redeemer’s University, Ede, in Osun State.

