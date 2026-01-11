Collete Nwadike: Nollywood Extracts High Value From Low Budgets

Collete Nwadike became a prominent model and Beauty Queen after winning Exquisite Face of the Universe Pageant in Sao Tome in 2015. She became the first Black woman to win the title. In the space of two years, Nwadike won two major Beauty Pageants, Miss Tourism Nigeria and Exquisite Face of the Universe. She became a Special Assistant on Tourism to the then Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano. In recent past, life threw a few curve balls on this resilient woman’s part, which she shares with IFEOMA ONONYE in this interview.

You won Miss Tourism Nigeria 2014 and made history as the first Black winner of Exquisite Face of the Universe. Yet, for a while, we didn’t hear much from you. What took you away from the social circle?

I never truly disappeared from the social space. Life simply happened to me, as it does to everyone. Within the space of two years, I lost both my parents. My father passed in April 2021, and my mother followed in March 2024. Losing my mother completely broke me; she was my absolute best friend, my confidant, my emotional anchor. For a long time, life temporarily lost its meaning. I had to step back, grieve properly, and find myself again. Bringing myself out of that dark place is honestly one of my greatest victories—greater than many of the titles and accolades I’ve earned. Healing required silence, reflection, and courage, and I gave myself permission to do just that.

After winning Exquisite Face of the Universe, you ventured into movie production and directing. What happened to those projects, and what are their titles?

My journey after pageantry was quite full and intentional. Barely a month after winning Miss Tourism Nigeria in 2014, I was appointed Special Assistant on Tourism to the Anambra State Government, under His Excellency, Chief Dr. Willie Obiano a role I served with pride for eight years.

Less than two months after my crowning, I was cast as the lead actress in a television series by renowned Nollywood director and producer, Obi Emelonye. The series aired for two years on Africa Magic Showcase (DSTV) and marked my major breakthrough into Nollywood. In December 2015, I represented Nigeria at the Exquisite Face of the Universe pageant in São Tomé and Príncipe, which I won succeeding Susan Castillo of the Dominican Republic.

With the knowledge and experience I had gathered, I founded Screen Goddess Global Productions. Our first project in 2016 was a 30-episode television series titled African Beauty: An Exposé in the Beauty Pageant World—a story I knew intimately, having competed in nine pageants in total.

The series aired on AMC channels for a year and was later acquired by Côte Quest on a 10-year contract, translated into multiple languages, and broadcast across 16 countries. In 2019, I released my second major project, a feature-length film titled The Oblivion.

It recorded one of the biggest film premieres Anambra State has witnessed and was officially selected for the Nollywood Travel Film Festival (NTFF) European Tour, screening in Berlin, Helsinki, Stockholm, Oslo, and Munich. Each edition of NTFF attracts over 1,000 filmmakers and industry professionals globally. So, it was a proud moment for me and my team. It also aired on Africa Magic Showcase (DSTV) for two years.

Do you still have acting ambitions?

I’ve featured in over 20 films and television series, and I’m grateful for that chapter of my life. At this point, I’ve made a conscious decision to focus mainly on my personal and creative projects. It’s not about stepping away from acting entirely, but about choosing depth, purpose, and artistic freedom over constant appearances.

You recently became the CEO of Miss Tourism Nigeria. How did that happen and when will the next pageant hold?

Miss Tourism Nigeria has always been home to me. Since winning the title in 2014, I’ve remained deeply involved with the organisation as a representative, a permanent advisory board member, and now Chief Executive Officer. I also serve as a permanent advisory board member, board chair, and resident judge of the Miss and Mister Tourism Africa Organisation since its inception.

In fact, I crowned the very first Miss Tourism Africa, Noni Kariuki of Kenya. Given my long-standing relationship with the brand, institutional knowledge, and commitment to tourism development, the transition into the CEO role felt both natural and earned.

Planning is currently underway for the next edition of the pageant, which will be officially announced soon. In the meantime, we have released a call for entries and forms are available on our website for prospective contestants from all part of the country.

This 14th edition of the pageant is themed “Peace Through Tourism” and there’s a deliberate effort to make the recruitment of participants as grassroots as possible, giving every young girl in towns and cities, up and down the length and breadth of the country the opportunity to fulfil their ambitions and make an impact just like I did.

What qualities must a potential winner of a beauty contest possess?

Beauty has no single definition, and it certainly goes beyond physical appearance. That said, on the international stage, there are general conventions that guide most pageants such as height, presentation, poise, intellect, and character— though these standards vary from one competition to another.

For Miss Tourism Nigeria, we maintain a modest and realistic eligibility requirement: a minimum height of 170cm and a dress size not exceeding US 12 (UK 10). Beyond these basics, everything else is relative.

What truly distinguishes a potential winner is confidence, charisma, cultural awareness, intelligence, and the ability to communicate purpose. A queen must not only look the part but also embody the values and message of the platform she represents.

Is movie production in Nigeria tedious and expensive and did it ever discourage you?

Filmmaking anywhere in the world is demanding and capital-intensive. However, Nollywood has built a remarkable reputation for its ability to extract high value from limited resources often achieving with modest budgets what would require far larger sums in other territories.

So, I am neither intimidated by the financial demands nor the hard work that filmmaking requires. That said, I have made an intentional decision to be selective about the projects I engage in, both as an actress and as a producer.

This choice is not borne out of discouragement, but of clarity. I now prioritise quality, depth, and impact over quantity and ubiquity. For me, storytelling must be purposeful, meaningful, and worth the investment of time, energy, and resources.

We learned that you lost both parents within two years. Did that experience affect you deeply?

As I said earlier, losing my mother just two years after my father was overwhelming. It was the lowest point of my life, emotionally and mentally. After my father passed in 2021, I turned to painting as a way to process grief perhaps subconsciously reconnecting with him, as he was a professional artist and boxer.

That journey transformed into something profound. I began painting professionally and founded KoCo’s Place (KoCo Art Studio). Today, seven of my works are archived at the Isi Nri Museum in Anambra State, from my series titled “Dances of the Ancestors: Tales from Igbo Tradition”.

I am currently working on a new body of work titled “City Spirits: The Soul of Lagos”. My father remains my muse. Through my art, I feel close to him, and I see my work as carrying forward his legacy.

What philosophy guides your life after all these experiences?

Whatever life throws at you, make the best of it. If life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Resilience, grace, faith, and purpose have carried me through everything.

You are seen as a strong woman. What advice do you give young girls who look up to you?

I won’t go as far as calling myself a strong woman because everyone has their strengths. However, my advice would be work hard. Stay humble. Be consistent. Never stop improving yourself.

Always stay ready, so when opportunity comes, you don’t have to prepare you’re already prepared. When opportunity meets preparedness, magic truly happens.