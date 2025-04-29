Colleges Of Education On Brink Of A Trophy Unlike Colleges Of Education, Varsities Not Constrained By Such Crisis –VC

Share

…as enrollment dwindles

We’ve to introduce all forms of packages, incentives to attract students –Source

Govt should restore dignity of teaching profession –Dean

ENROLLMENT Concerns have been raised by stakeholders over the disturbing slide in enrollment into colleges of education and faculties of education in universities; which demands urgent attention

Issue

The steady decline in students’ enrollment and subscription into colleges of education in the last few years has become a source of worry to stakeholders, particularly the managers and authorities of the institutions.

This is as indications are rife that the figure of students applying into the colleges across the country for the Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) has been on constant nosediving in the last few years. Even with Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) pegging the cut-off for candidates seeking admission into the Colleges of Education at a minimum score of 100 marks, the sub-sector has continued to witness low enrollment on yearly basis.

Findings from the JAMB 2024 Policy Meeting report, indicated that a reasonable percentage of unadmitted candidates were traced to lack of interest (demand) for existing vacancies in NCE, education courses, and some other disciplines. For instance, the admission quota for Education for the year 2024, was 129,275, but only 114,751 applied, out of whom 75,937 were admitted, leaving a 41.26 per cent as an unused quota.

Further statistics showed that for 2023, no fewer than 18,049 applications were recorded; but this rose to 101,054 applications in 2024; while in 2024, over 1,778,216 registered for degree programmes, and NCE recorded only 22,165 applications. In the same year under review, the education quota for universities was 129,275, but only 73,346 applied, suggesting a wide gap in the number of candidates seeking admission to pursue education programmes.

In fact, several factors have been adduced by various stakeholders as reasons for the nose-diving curve of admission into the colleges, caused majorly by the growing apathy on the part of parents and students to pursue education courses at colleges of education or university level.

These range from poor incentives and motivation for teachers, low teacher’s morale and prestige, unattractiveness, and society’s disdain for teachers and the profession, among others.

While some stakeholders blamed it on the demand for the same O’Level requirements for admission into universities and colleges of education, and calling for its reversal; some were of the views that the requirements into the NCE programmes should not be lowered.

Following the aparty for teaching, today, many public and private primary and secondary schools are hit by the dearth of qualified and quality teachers.

With 205 accredited colleges of education and other NCE certificateawarding institutions across the federation, consisting of 27 federal, 82 private, and 54 state colleges of education, there is a wide gap in the schools’ enrollment trends.

Stakeholders

Speaking on the development, a source at one of the Colleges of Education in the South-East, who did not want his name and that of the college in print, confided in New Telegraph that enrollment into the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) offered by the Colleges of Education has dropped drastically across the colleges, especially in South-East geo-political zone of the country in the last few years.

The source noted that at the last matriculation, the college did not have up to 200 NCE students, while the total number of matriculated students which include degree, CEP and Sandwich programmes was not up to 800 students admitted in the academic session.

The government should overhaul education curriculum and infrastructure…

“To state the obvious, and if we must face the truth, NCE enrolment has declined over the years,” the source added, saying the college had to introduce all forms of packages and incentives to attract students.

He stated that the situation is so precarious that in some departments such as Fine and Applied Arts, Adult and Non-Formal Education, Agriculture and Home Economics Education, the college sometimes has one or two applicants for a session.

Members of staff of these departments, he told New Telegraph, pool resources together to award scholarships to students in the department in order to sustain the programmes and to keep their jobs. The source, however, blamed the problem on one key issue of failure of the policy formulators to address the entry requirements into NCE programme, which is placed on the same level with the university.

He argued that if the entry requirement into NCE is five O’ Level credits pass, including English Language and Mathematics, the same as a degree programme, how do we think that students would apply into colleges of education.

He, rather, pointed out that if the entry requirement is lowered to three O’ Level credits with at least a Pass in English, it will encourage students with deficiencies in their Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) to apply into NCE, as a remedial course for the Direct Entry into degree programme “Colleges of Education in Nigeria are on the brink of collapse,” the source lamented, saying with the Dual Mode mandate contained in the new Colleges of Education Act, there is still skepticism if the Act would save colleges of education from the impending extinction.

“Considering the nature of Nigeria, the degrees awarded by colleges may be subjected to discrimination like HND certificate, he stated, insisting that the way forward is to phase out Faculty of Education from universities and domicile it in colleges. The universities, the source said, should run other courses, and leave out education courses for Colleges of Education, even as he stated that the National Universities Commission (NUC) would fight and frustrate such a plan.

Meanwhile, a lecturer at Federal College of Education, Technical (FCET), Akoka, Lagos, Dr Austin Nwachukwu, traced the problem to a situation in which Nigerian students no longer fancy or are attracted to the teaching profession. “Even, teaching as a lecturer in higher institutions is no longer getting attractive,” he added, saying the different policies of the government are some of the problems negatively impacting the system.

However, he noted that part of the solution is for the government to make teaching job more attractive and respected as it is being done in countries such as Finland, for instance. Nwachukwu noted that if the government does the needful such as employment opportunities, graduates of education programmes have a brighter future.

He explained further that with the New Colleges of Education ACT, in which Dual Mandate was established and approved, students have now started showing signs of increasing interest in the NCE programme. With the Dual Mandate, where colleges of education are expected to commence award of degrees, he expressed strong belief that this would improve enrollment in the colleges; while the government should make the teaching profession more respected and attractive.

Also, on his part, a Professor of Transport Planning and Policy at Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Samuel Odewumi, said the dwindling students’ subscription into colleges of education did not begin today as it has started long time ago, and it is now currently accelerating at a dizzy speed.

He traced the challenges to the loss of moral compass, as Nigerians are entangled with unbridled materialism, where they pander and promote things we attach greater values than the truly ennobling, empowering, elevating and developing issues.

“Our value system recognises, reward and celebrate the profane and mundane hence the likes of such are the ones flourishing to the detriment of the noble things,” the don lamented, explaining that since the reward system is skewed against the teaching profession, it is natural that nobody will want to go into the profession.

He also attributed other problems negating the sector to poor financial reward, which to him, is bad, disregard and disdain with which teachers are treated in the society.

But, to change the narrative and forge a way forward, Odewumi insisted that there must be a reward system that places the teacher at a very high pedestal, which he noted, is very fundamental.

The don expressed regrets that any society that treats the training and reward system for teachers with levity would pay a very high price, saying such nation would soon found itself at the bottom of the development of mankind and other nations will practically use them as mere material for their own advancement.

Speaking on the development, the Dean, School of Education, Federal College of Education, Technical (FCET), Akoka, Lagos, Dr Oluwakemi Aladenusi, who highlighted the trends of admission into the college in the last four years, expressed worry over the problem.

Giving the admission statistics into the college in the last four years, she indicated that in the 2020/2021 a total of 2,258 students were admitted; while the admission figure nose-dived to 2,2022 students in 2021/2022 session; 1,391 students in 2022/2023 academic session; and dropped to 1,186 students in 2023/2024, respectively.

Subsequently, she attributed the dwindling student enrollment in colleges of education in Nigeria to several factors, which include lack of prestige and motivation, in which the teaching profession is often perceived as lacking prestige, leading to a lack of motivation among potential students.

Similarly, the problem of teachers’ poor salaries and allowances which are often inadequate, making it difficult for the teachers in the Nigerian school system to afford basic necessities, let alone luxuries, is another nagging issue.

Dr Aladenusi also traced the challenge to inadequate infrastructure as colleges lack modern infrastructure, including technological equipment for effective learning experience.

“There are problems of societal attitudes as teachers are often relegated to the background, and their contributions to society are not adequately recognised or valued; while economic challenges with the high cost of living, coupled with poor remuneration made it difficult for teachers to make ends meet.

Proffering solutions to the nagging challenges of dwindling enrollment, she urged the government to restore the dignity of the teaching profession by recognising and value the contributions of teachers to society, as well as promote a positive image of the profession.

Also, the government should meet the objectives of the National Policy on Education by implementing policies that promote effective, motivated teachers, and ensure that teacher education objectives are met; even as she noted that teachers should be paid salaries and allowances that commensurate with the cost of living in the country.

She further suggested the need to provide opportunities for professional growth and development, adding that the government should equip institutions with modern infrastructure, such as technological equipment to enhance the learning experience.

The Dean, however, urged the government to put in place measures that would provide opportunities for teachers to retrain and upgrade their skills, particularly in the use of technology, even as Dr Aladenusi’s way forward include improvement of quality of teaching profession by developing policies that promote the quality of teaching profession, including standards for teacher education and training; promotion of technology integration by equipping the colleges of education with technological equipment and to promote the integration of technology in teaching and learning process.

Based on the implementation of these recommendations, she noted that the challenges of enrollment currently facing the nation’s colleges of education would be addressed, while the teaching profession would also be made more attractive to potential students.

Others

Unlike the challenges of dwindling students’ enrollment confronting colleges of education, the Vice-Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Prof Oluwole Sikiru Banjo, said the university is not constrained by such crisis.

He noted that TASUED, as a university of education, stands out in its commitment to academic excellence and stability; and remains one of the most peaceful and wellorganised campuses among higher institutions in Nigeria.

The Vice-Chancellor, who said rather the university’s enrollment into its programmes has been on steady increase, added: “TASUED offers a unique dual-certification programme, as our graduates not only receive a degree in their chosen fields, but also earn a certificate in entrepreneurship.

“This innovative approach equips students with practical skills for self-reliance and enhances their employability. As a result, TASUED has continued to attract a growing number of applicants seeking a balanced and future-focused education.”

However, he traced the decline in enrollment in other universities and colleges of education to poor perception of the teaching profession as teaching is often viewed as a low-status profession with limited financial rewards and prestige, thus discouraging many from pursuing it as a career.

Curiously, the Vice-Chancellor listed inadequate incentives and remuneration, lack of adequate funding and infrastructure in colleges of education which are poorly equipped with outdated facilities, unqualified staff, and insufficient learning materials, lowering their appeal to potential students; unemployment of trained teachers, thereby discouraging others from enrolling in education programmes.

Faced with these challenges, Prof Banjo, offered some solutions, which include improving the image and status of teaching by launching public campaigns that emphasise the value and impact of educators, celebrating successful teachers and showcasing the profession as noble and rewarding.

Also, he stressed the need for the government to substantially increase teachers’ salaries and welfare packages by prioritising better remuneration, housing, and health benefits for teachers to make the profession more appealing.

Banjo also said that the government should provide scholarships and incentives in order to offer scholarships, tuition reductions, and guaranteed employment opportunities for students pursuing educationrelated programmes.

As part of the way forward, he stated: “The government should overhaul the education curriculum and infrastructure, and equip the colleges with upto-date learning tools, as well as provide ICT facilities to enhance learning environments.

“The governments should strengthen policy support by enforcing policies that mandate teacher certification for employment in both public and private institutions to boost demand for trained educators,” he added.

The Vice-Chancellor further noted that the government needs to promote entrepreneurship in education by integrating entrepreneurship training into education programmes, with a view to enabling graduates of education to create educational services, tutoring centres, or edtech startups, among others.

Meanwhile, the Dean, Faculty of Education, Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Prof Y. Oguntimehin, said the claim or submission about low enrollments into Faculty of Education in universities in the past few years are opposite, given the current trends of high admission rate into the university’s education programme

He, however, noted that candidates are presently picking or subscribing for education programmes on their own volition or preference.

The Faculty in recent times, he stated, has more than the quota allocated to it for admission in the current 2024/2025 academic session.

Meanwhile, in his views, a retired Professor of African and Oral Literatures, Prof Ademola Dasylva, said it is unfortunate that students’ enrollment into colleges of education, Education Faculty programmes in public universities, and into a few private universities that manage to run education courses, has steadily dwindled over the years.

Piqued by the development, he noted that for instance, admission into education programmes in the universities is usually those with the lowest cut off mark in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in order to attract candidates regardless of their near-poor performance at the point of entry.

“This is the reason the Education Faculty will usually welcome candidates, who never had education courses in focus, or even as an option when applying for admission because they are unable to secure admission into other faculties.

Against this background, Dasylva insisted that the solution is a radically positive attitudinal change to all national policies, in this context, education and teaching profession, saying that the National Policy on Education (NPE) needs a critical review, and a complete overhaul of national orientation on decolonisation of content.

Teachers at all levels deserve a better treatment, they must be honoured and acknowledged as molders of both the mind and soul of the nation, while their salary and welfare package at all the tiers must be very attractive, and much higher and competitive compared to what their counterparts in other professions earn.

He, however, bemoaned the remuneration system which he stated constituted a major factor, saying professional educationists are looked down upon due to their take-home pay that can hardly take them home despite the nobility of their profession, as molders of minds.

Several factors that accounted for the loathsomeness and unattractiveness of education programmes could largely be traced to among other things, warped national psyche, and general Since society treats teachers with disdain, he argued that how would young and promising Nigerians as candidates seeking admission subscribe to education courses in the colleges of education, or the universities.

Besides, Dasylva pointed out that the government policies on education, like most policies in other sectors of the national economy, are either half-baked, or implemented shoddily and half hazard.

In saner climes, such as India and the United Kingdom, teachers are not only appreciated, but they are also truly honoured, dignified and highly valued, while in Nigeria, the mindset is different, no motivation from the policy makers and the government.

Meanwhile, since the teaching profession and teachers at all levels are neither motivated nor appreciated in Nigeria, he hinted that education programmes at NCE and university faculties prove the least attractive to the very best and bright candidates.

“Therefore, it becomes the norm here in Nigeria that candidates who are considered inadequate by their performance and qualifications for non-education programmes quite naturally, end up taking up education courses, not out of interest but on how-for-do selfdefeatism,” Dasylva said.

According to him, while academically weak candidates intentionally go for education programmes in the universities, or to colleges of education, precocious and bright candidates will hardly consider education programmes as an option.

