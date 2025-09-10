College of Education Gets Power Supply After Over 6 Years

The Provost of Aminu Saleh College of Education, Professor Asabe Sadiya Mohammed, yesterday said Governor Bala Mohammed had ordered the reconnection of the National Grid Power Supply at the College of Education after over six years of darkness in Azare Local Government Area of the state.

Accordingly, the governor promised to settle all liability debts owed to the institution to pave the way for a steady and uninterrupted power supply on campus.

The Provost made this known while briefing journalists after a closed-door meeting with the governor at Government House in Bauchi that lasted over four hours.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Higher Education, Mrs. Lydia Tsammani, told journalists that the education sector has received tremendous attention under the able leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed, unlike the previous government.

She said: “Today, we had a fruitful discussion with the governor, where each institution brought out its mandates regarding infrastructure, staffing, course accreditation, school fencing, and additional land for expansion due to space shortages.

“The governor has graciously approved some of our requests and advised us to go back, make the necessary corrections based on the observations raised, and submit them back for consideration.”