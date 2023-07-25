College counsels graduating students on virtues

The graduating students of Divine Blessing Bible College and Seminary (DBBCS), Lagos, have been counseled to go into the world to proclaim the Lordship and propagate the gospel of Jesus Christ, as well as demonstrate the good virtues of Christianity.

The advice was given by the Patron of the College and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield Paint products, Dr Remi Awode, during the combined fourth graduation of the college for 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 sessions, held at the Auditorium of Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Divine Blessing Cathedral (DBC), AIT, Road, Alagbado, Lagos. He said: ‘This auspicious occasion is in celebration of our graduating students and release of a new set of Eagles to the world to propagate the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

I want to charge you that the commission ahead of you is to go out to the world and proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ. You are not expected to use the training, knowledge and certificate acquired to wage war against the people of God in your various churches, but rather to go out to the world to edify the brethren better in their faith with the word of God.” According to Awode, the college, established a few years ago, has continued to grow in leaps and bounds, moving fast in its biblical training record and academic success with a bright future on the horizon.

This sterling growth, he stressed, is proof that the college and seminary has all it takes to give the best to the Christians and the Christendom in general based on the performance of its products. Awode further said: “Besides, I want to admonish you that what the society is facing at this age should not turn away your faith cold; we as Christians should stand the test of time so that we can be harvestable on the last day when Jesus Christ will come for the saints.”

On her part, the Lord Rector of the College, Special-MotherIn-Israel, Funmilayo Odeyinka, stated that those who have been trained in the Seminary are bound to demonstrate discernment in their actions, and ability to recognize the difference between good and evil. A total of 94 graduating students received their scrolls for the award of Degrees (B.A Theology) and Diploma in Theology at the ceremony, which was attended by leaders of the church, C&S, families of the graduating students, and other dignitaries.

Giving the breakdown of the graduating students, the Patron said no fewer than 73 students graduated in the Degree category, while 21 students obtained their Diploma Certificates. “No fewer than 37 students will receive their scrolls for the award of Degree (B.A Theology) and 10 graduated with Diploma Certificate in Theology in the 2022/2023 academic session; while 36 students will be awarded Degree; and11 students in the Diploma class in 2021/2022 academic session, respectively,” he said.

The high points of the ceremony were the dedication and handing over of a storey Annex Building Complex, built and donated to the college by the Church’s Infrastructure and Building Committee; conferment of Honorary Degree of the college on some well-meaning personalities who have not only done exceedingly well in their chosen career and godly endeavour, and impacted lives with the fear of God, but also in recognition of their contributions to the body of Christ; and presentation of prizes and awards on some students, who distinguished themselves in their academic activities.