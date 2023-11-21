‘Collective efforts imperative to ending gas flare penalty defaults’

Efforts of stakeholders are required to stop Nigeria from losing billions of dollars from penalty default from oil companies, the Chairman, Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), has said. The Nigerian Extractives Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) recently revealed that Nigeria has an unpaid gas royalty of $559.8 million and an unpaid gas flare penalty of $828.8 million.

This is according to the Nigerian Extractives Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI). The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, during his opening remarks at the 2nd German-Nigerian Symposium on Green Hydrogen in Abuja, also said that despite the country’s standing as a major global gas producer, there were dangers from constant gas flaring activities in the country, which could instead be harnessed as the country looks to implement its Decade of Gas agenda. According to him, the unreconciled figures in the 2021 NEITI report point to an unpaid gas royalty totalling $559.8 million and an additional unremitted amount of $828.8 million related to outstanding gas flare penalties.

He noted that this suggested that a considerable amount of gas was flared during the specified period without corresponding payments, posing significant challenges to the global zero emissions initiative. President, HEDA, Olarenwaju Suraju, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, called for a collaborative effort to stop default to penalties by oil companies gas flaring in the country. He said some companies were deliberately defaulting in payment of penalties and that they were allegedly colluding with some local regulatory and enforcement officers and revenue-collection agencies to defraud the nation. He said that gas flaring was detrimental to national wellbeing and development. He noted that gas flare had led to environmental hazards, occupational dangers, and destruction of aquatic life and the source of livelihood of the host communities of the oil companies.

He added that it had led to economic sabotage by denying the government of muchneeded revenue to drive good governance and provision of dividends of democracy and increased welfare packages and programmes to the people. According to him, the situation was more pathetic as he alleged that the oil companies colluded with some Nigerians to cause economic sabotage and hazards to the people. He called on the people to be vigilant and conscious, adding that they must demand that the oil companies comply with the laws of the land and stop flagrantly violating the laws of the nation. Suraju said: “Part of the thing that has bedevilled the oil, gas and mining sector of Nigeria has been corruption. It is not just the corruption of the locals but the corruption of the multinationals who are operating within the sector.

“Deliberately, many of the multinational corporations, rather than living by the laws, respecting the law and paying the appropriate dues, have perfected the act of compromising the supervisory and regulatory agencies and failed in their duty under the law to pay the appropriate fines which is why they have continued to flare the gas and also feel at ease flaring the gas than capturing and converting it for the development purpose of the country. “As an organisation as a result of the failure to pay penalties, we have also instituted an action against the Nigerian government at the ECOWAS court to ensure that they pay the appropriate measure from the supervisory and enforcement point of view against these agencies and by extension the multinational corporations.”

He added: “The most impactful action to take is for citizens to also be cautious and hold them responsible, not only the local authorities for these failures but the multinational corporation. Multi-national corporations feel comfortable and at ease when only the local authorities are accused of corruption and they are exonerated from the practice which also supports the process of achieving that narrative. “But it is important to also hold them responsible, and for colluding and conspiring with the local authorities in perpetuating these corrupt practices. “Second, we need not only to hold them accountable for their failure and environmental hazard, which has been classified as a form of environmental genocide, at the local institutions and courts in Nigeria but also in their countries of origin where they also have a duty under the law to uphold the minimum standard in their operations. “We need to ensure that we do not allow any of those cases to die. We must both the media and civil society must complement the efforts of the communities to ensure that those cases are pursued to the logical conclusion and ensure that we do not allow any of these characters to get away with their unlawful act and collective actions from the people.