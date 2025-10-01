Collapsing Photography, Painting Borders With Atolagbe’s Lens

Taking photography beyond the realm of portrait, Olaniyi Atolagbe brings conceptual visual narratives that are also figurative in context. As much as being conceptual with photography comes with quite some exciting and creative depth, most photographers in such adventure often get entangled in identity crisis.

For Atolagbe, his lens appears like an attempt, though narrowly, in escaping being caged in the identity issue, within visual arts space. Atolagbe’s works, which come with regular lens and digital medium, offer a case study in separating photography from painting.

While preventing art lovers from being stranded between the choice of photography and painting, his pieces on canvas also strengthen the debate about the future of art appreciation in the expanding digital age.

For examples, capturing excitement of a young lady in a piece titled ‘Unseen Self ’, and another one, ‘Unseen Exchange’, about trading against mountainous background, Here, Atolagbe delves into painting terrain headlong.

Whoever wants to get out of the conservative space of art appreciation, and becomes more adventurous in the choice of collections has something exciting in Atolagbe’s works.

However, the complexity of art appreciation is the fact that the conservative myth hardly bend to changes. With what could be described as a regular street or market place trading, set against mountainous landscape, Atolagbe’s lens creates surreal impact in ‘Unseen Exchange’.

The concept celebrates the dignity of labour as it unfolds under difficult conditions, suggesting the resilience of human resistance against obstacles, even if it means adapting to whatever conditions. Expanding the blurring line between conceptual photography and painting, Atolagbe applies his skill on another piece titled ‘The Unseen Self ’, a depiction of duality of identity.

In a twin concept of double figures of the same person, the composition explains the dilemma of someone being confronted with own reflection. The symbolism of the double image suggests the two sides of identity that could be in contrast to each other: an image the world sees and the hidden personality of the same individual. As much as Atolagbe’s works, on the painterly realm brings high depth of creativity, such innovation might also be struggling to convince a highly conservative art collecting environment.

However, as the digital age becomes more bolder into people’s psyche, the conservatives could be lured into accepting a new change on art. On broader scope, Atolagbe’s work explores the link between reality and or dream, where human expression, environment, and identity intersect.

The photo artist who has a background in Mathematics transposes ordinary experiences into surreal contexts, seeking to uncover the resilience of the human condition. His captures include unraveling how people face greater forces such as emotional, environmental, or existential.

From the artist’s portrait series comes an ongoing project he themes ‘Crown of Identity’, that captures women head wear of Yoruba origin known as gele and the male cap, fila. The ‘Crown of Identity’ project highlights heritage, pride, and kinship, showing how traditions shape identity in modern world.

Also, Atolagbe’s projects of documentary include ‘Night Time Series’ (2023), in which he explores nocturnal life in a densely populated, Bariga, Lagos, Nigeria. The body of work captures what has been listed as the vibrancy, solitude, and resilience of urban communities after dark. The captures blend documentary realism with artistic interpretation, providing a rare view of urbanisation in a city central to Nigeria, Africa’s largest population.