Collapsed Sokoto Bridge: Kebbe Community Lauds Goronyo For Swift Response

The Sokoto community has expressed profound appreciation to the Minister of State for Works, Alhaji Bello Mohammed Goronyo, for his prompt intervention and award of a contract for the rehabilitation of the recently collapsed Rarah Bridge in Kebbe Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Chairman of the area, Hon. Abdullahi Yarima, said the vital bridge, which caved in two weeks ago, had thrown communities in Kuchi and beyond into untold hardship, cutting them off from neighbouring towns, villages, and even the Sokoto State capital.

The collapse also disrupted the socio-economic life of the people, as the movement of goods and services was brought to a near standstill.

Hon. Yarima noted that the award of the rehabilitation contract was not just a government gesture but a timely response to the pleas of the people who had been stranded and economically crippled by the sudden breakdown of the bridge.

He stressed that the Minister’s intervention has rekindled hope among residents and travellers alike, adding that the people of Kuchi are now assured of being reconnected to their neighbours and the wider country once the project is completed.

The council chairman recalled how the collapse of the Rarah Bridge forced motorists and commuters from Sokoto and neighbouring Kebbi State to make costly diversions through Bunza and Dakingari en route to the Southwest, South-South, and Southeast regions of the country.

This detour, he said, added more than 80 kilometres to an already long journey, inflicting financial and emotional strain on travellers and traders.

According to him, work on the bridge will commence as soon as water levels along the river subside, paving the way for construction activities to begin without delay.

Hon. Yarima called on the people of Kuchi District and all those who suffered economically and otherwise from the bridge collapse to join him in appreciating the effort of Minister Goronyo, whose swift action demonstrates responsiveness and commitment to the welfare of the people.

“This project is a lifeline to our people. We must acknowledge and commend the Minister for acting with urgency and compassion.

” Our collective appreciation will encourage the government to continue paying attention to the needs of our communities,” Yarima stated.

The chairman further assured that his administration will work with the Federal Ministry of Works and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the project is delivered to specification and within record time.

He also urged the affected communities to remain patient and supportive, assuring them that their temporary inconveniences will soon give way to relief and renewed economic activities once the bridge is restored.

Hon. Yarima concluded by reiterating his gratitude to Minister Bello Mohammed Goronyo, noting that the rehabilitation of the Rarah Bridge will reconnect Kuchi District to Sokoto and beyond and restore the economic lifeline of thousands of households across the region.