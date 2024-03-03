Collapsed Building: One Sad Day at Ochanja Market, Ontisha

Tragedy! That was what struck last Monday at Ochanja Market, Onitsha, when a two-storey building collapsed. It killed at least, five persons and had over 20 persons injured. OKEY MADUFORO reports on the cause of the incident and the views of professionals in the building industry on measures to avert similar future incidents

Madam Adaku Madumere sat in front of her fruit shop with her hand supporting her jaw and gazing at the collapsed building before her. She appeared absentminded when the reporter approached her for a chat as she was not in the mood for talks. All she was chanting was “If not God, if not God, ” then she turned to this reporter. “What happened last Monday was like a nightmare and I am yet to come out of that shock. That day was Stay-at-home day. So, the market was almost empty and business was at its lowest state. Had it been that it was a normal market day, the number of deaths and casualties would have been 10 times more. “I came to collect some foodstuff to supply to a customer, when we heard a loud sound and soon the two-storey building disappeared and all that was left were dust and broken blocks”, she said.

That was the pathetic experience of the 60-year-old market woman, whose son was to be one of the workers at the collapsed building and if not for her son’s engagement at another building site on that fateful day, he would have been a victim. By the last count, when our correspondent visited the site on Thursday, five persons had been confirmed dead and over 20 persons injured. The site indeed had become a tourist centre as countless number of people have been frequenting the area to feed their eyes with what had happened. At the site were professionals in the Building Industry, made up of Architects, Builders, Surveyors and Environmentalists.

Hurried construction

Their mission was to understudy the root cause of the incident and to make recommendations on what must be done in the future. The Nigerian Institute of Building was on hand to give professional answers to the calamity that had befallen Onitsha Commercial Town and their submissions were indeed mind blowing. Dr Ifeanyi Anyanechi, a member of the body and a lecturer in Building, described the cause as hurried construction. “If you look at the construction work, you will discover that all concrete you have seen here and the columns are still fresh and the construction was being done in a hurry and people have said that they were doing the work day and night with light without realizing that concrete has maturity period of two weeks or four weeks before you can impose any serious load on an already done concrete. “Secondly, this is bad workmanship and I don’t want to complain about the sizes of the rods because if good workmanship was employed, the collapse would not have occurred and when you look at the links, you will also discover that the links are supposed to be 8mm and at 2-2-5 centre but they used 6mm and at times 900, 1,200mm centre which was grossly inadequate and that is why you have the sudden collapse “he noted.

Need for material test

Kingsley Nweke, Chairman of Anambra State chapter of the Institute of Building and Representative of Council of Registered Builders Of Nigeria (CORBON) observed that the other standing two storey building must be demolished. “The distance from the collapsed building to the one behind it that is still under construction is very close and during collapse, there is a lot of resonance that has been raised on the ground vibrations which must have affected the building behind this collapsed one. “So, there is the need for this building to be sealed off and building condition survey is very paramount and in fact, any building that is around 10 to 50 metres radius should be checked and we will also want to use this opportunity to implore that material testing lab should have a lot of work to do on that building behind and all the buildings in front which may have been affected by the vibration caused by the collapse of the other building” he said.

Standardization of structures

Another Builder, Mr. Ikenna Okpala, the Vice Chairman of the organization, complained about the standardization of building structures in the country. “What we have here can be looked at from three angles; standardization in terms of process, in terms of material and in terms of rescue operations. “With regards to the process, there is nothing else without looking at the professionalism, where core competence comes into play and in terms of rescue operations, it is sad that what we have here are only excavators but no medical team and the fire service department is not here to assist. “Now, we got information that some peo- ple are still trapped in there beneath the ground and that is where all these sectors and their staff are expected to be at work” Okpala further lamented that people are still doing business around the collapsed building, contending that it should not be the case. “In a place like this, no shop should be allowed to open and at least, 50 meters away from the area and this is not being observed ” he said.

Non-compliance with building codes

Chairman, Builders in Private Practice, Chijioke Okeke, urged the Anambra State government to live up to its responsibilities in Anambra in order to avert building collapses. “The government of Anambra State should be up and doing as it concerns building construction. There are professionals in the built environment and every Professional has his or her own area of competence. “You have designers, Architects, but when it comes to building construction, you have who is known as a builder, trained in the art and science of building construction and management of artisans” “I urge government to go inward and engage all the professionals in the respective fields to avert such terrible situation in the future and government should also implement the National Building Code, which ensures that there must be a resident Builder at every site of building construction” “There is what we call Builders Document or Building Production Management Document, which includes method- ology, safety plan, construction program and quality management plan, which will guide whatever that is being done on the site ” he noted. A builder based in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Mr Kelechi Maduforo, CEO of Madray- Skills stated that, “if the National Assembly should ensure the passage of the National Building Code into Law, the problems of collapsed building will be a thing of the past and the bodies regulating the industry (CORBON and COREN) will enforce the implementation of the Code” he said.

Government’s action

Secretary of Onitsha South Local Government Area, Mr. Paul Onuachalla, commended the Nigerian Institute of Building for their visit to the site, adding that the government will always work with the body at all times. Onuachalla explained that, ” as you can see, I am putting on a mourning cloth because we are mourning the death of people at the collapsed building. “When we heard about what happened, we mobilized the excavators to the site as well as the men of the fire service and the medical personnel and that was what helped us to save many lives, even though we recorded five deaths. “We have also taken proactive measures by setting up a seven-man panel of enquiry to understudy the remote and immediate causes of this incident and the panel is to make recommendations on what to do. “We have a Town Engineer of more than two decades of practicing experience as a member as well as the law enforcement agent and other sister bodies that have to do with the issue under focus. “For the Nigerian Institute of Building, we commend them for coming to lend their experience to what happened last Monday and we shall be interfacing with them” he promised.

Corruption in building sector

Apparently, the case of building collapse is not new to Anambra State and indeed Nigeria but what must be brought into sharp focus is the strong presence of government to ensure strict compliance with the rules and codes and also fight the corrupt elements in the Building Industry. The Ochanja Market incident is feared to have had the assistance of top government officials, who may have compromised standards without the knowledge of Governor Charles Soludo. It is being said that Soludo should ensure unguided investigation into who approved the building plan and how the Contractors were engaged and which government functionary or functionaries were involved in this deadly construction. There are also apprehension within government circles over the incident and the contractor is still at large as no one can actually state his whereabouts. Also, the silence of some tin gods in the government of the state points to the fact that there is more to it that meets the ordinary eye.