Collapsed Building: LASG Rallies Residents To Report Unsafe Buildings

In a determined effort to prevent further building collapses across the state, Lagos State Government officials have urged residents to actively report any structures that display signs of compromising safety.

This call to action was made by Mrs. Olayinka Abdul, General Manager of the Lagos State Materials Testing Agency (LSMTL), during a press briefing on yesterday.

Mrs. Abdul highlighted that vigilant community involvement is crucial in identifying and mitigating structural hazards, particularly in an urban environment that faces rapid development and evolving construction challenges.

“See something, say something,” she stressed, urging citizens to promptly report any suspicious or poorly executed construction projects in their neighborhoods via WhatsApp at 07058890232.

The advisory comes in the wake of a recent tragic collapse on Oremeta Street in Ojodu-Berger, where a three-story building, left unfinished for over a decade, crumbled due to severe non-compliance with established building codes.

According to Mrs. Abdul, the disaster unfolded when the results of a Non-Destructive Test (NDT) were ignored, a lapse that ultimately necessitated further input from qualified structural engineers.

“The results at the time showed the need for further professional input from structural engineers,” she explained.

“The building, in carcass form as an uncompleted structure for 10 years, became a ticking time bomb when subjected to unauthorized additional construction at its rear—allegedly conducted at night to evade detection.”

The incident has reveals how critical it is to adhere rigorously to building safety regulations. Mrs. Abdul asserted that ignoring the mandated testing protocols would only lead to more frequent and devastating structural failures.

In response, the agency announced that, starting Tuesday, Non-Destructive Test papers would be served to all surrounding structures in the vicinity of the collapse.

This measure forms part of a mandatory five-year structural integrity assessment aimed at ensuring long-standing buildings meet the highest safety standards.

Beyond the immediate preventative measures, Mrs. Abdul emphasized the broader importance of quality construction practices.

“Without rigorous testing, we risk constructing buildings and infrastructure that are prone to failure, collapse, and ultimately, loss of lives and property,” she warned.

She elaborated that using high-quality materials not only ensures public safety but also promotes sustainability by reducing the need for frequent repairs and replacements, thereby diminishing construction waste over the long term.

The Lagos State Materials Testing Agency remains committed to upholding and enforcing strict building codes, taking a firm stance against violations that jeopardize public safety.

Officials have made it clear that any individual or entity found neglecting these regulations will face severe sanctions.

