Collapse Of Democracy In Nigeria Dangerous To Africa – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has warned that the collapse of democracy in Nigeria would have far-reaching consequences for democratic governance across Africa.

Speaking at a joint press conference by opposition parties in Abuja on Thursday, Atiku noted that Nigeria remains the largest democracy on the continent, stressing that any democratic backslide in the country could trigger a wider decline across Africa.

He called on opposition leaders to unite to safeguard democracy in Nigeria, recalling the coalition-building efforts of 2014. According to him, opposition leaders at the time came together to defend democratic values, but lamented that the country now appears to be facing similar challenges again.

Atiku advised that the communiqué delivered at the press conference should be forwarded to foreign missions, “particularly Western democratic embassies in this country,” to properly reflect the position of Nigerian opposition political parties.

“We must bear in mind that we must restore true democracy to our country. That was what we fought for. That was what the founders of this country fought for, and what we fought for during the military era. We must ensure that it is firmly established in this country,” he said.

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, said Nigeria urgently needs a credible and vibrant opposition.

“There is no governance in Nigeria. The legislature is at its worst, and the judiciary is no longer the hope of the weak or the poor,” Obi stated.

He also condemned the spate of insecurity, killings and abductions across the country, describing the situation as worse than in some nations currently at war.

Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, Senator David Mark, urged Nigerians to defend their votes and remain vigilant during elections.

“We have learnt lessons from the FCT election, and we have learnt them the hard way,” he said, assuring that the opposition would stand for truth, justice, and free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

Mark also warned the All Progressives Congress against any attempt to intimidate or incarcerate political opponents, stressing that democracy thrives only in an atmosphere of freedom and fairness.