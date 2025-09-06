Collaboration Best For Resolving World’s Challenges, Says Fall

The United Nation’s (UN) Resident Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Mohammed Malick Fall has reiterated the importance of international cooperation in solving the world’s most challenging issues.

Fall made this known at a dialogue, convened in collaboration with the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), and the Office of Strategic Preparedness and Resilience (OSPRE), held at the UN House in Abuja recently.

Fall noted that technology advances faster than governance: when nations come together when people come together “we can overcome the hardest challenges”. He said that is why the pact of the future matters and that the pact rested on five pillars: sustainable development, peace and security, science and technology, youth and future generations, and transforming global governance.

The UN coordinator added, “We are aligning our cooperation with the five pillars of the pact of the 2030 Agenda.

Director of the United Nations and team for pact implementation, Themba Kalua, underlined Nigeria’s leadership role in the new era multilateralism.

According to him Nigeria was an active voice in negotiating the pact, pushing for progress on poverty eradication, digital cooperation security council reform and climate justice.

A former Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari emphasised that the agenda remained a living guide to everyone in promoting trust, solidarity and universality through concrete actions like investing in prevention and peace building, empowering women and youth reducing strategic risks from new technologies and climate change and adapting to new forms of violence.