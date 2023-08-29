Collaboration: AFRAA joining Focus Africa initiative

Focus Africa aims to maximise the contribution of aviation to development across the African Continent by better-serving passengers and shippers. Under Focus Africa, private and public stakeholders are committed to delivering measurable improvements in six critical areas – safety, infrastructure, connectivity, finance & distribution, sustainability, and skills development. “AFRAA strengthens the Focus Africa coalition as we work to increase aviation’s role in Africa’s development. This has enormous promise. The continent is home to the world’s most rapidly growing population but accounts for just 2% of air passenger and cargo transport activity. The road to realizing aviation’s potential will be long. But with the strong partnerships committed to Focus Africa, we can, and we will realize the needed change,” said Kamil Al Awadhi, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East.

“AFRAA and IATA share a common vision – the development of a safe, secure, and sustainable aviation industry in Africa that facilitates business, trade, and tourism and contributes positively to Africa’s economic growth and development. AFRAA fully supports and encourages collaboration in tackling the challenges and threats to the sustainability of Africa’s air transport sector,” Kamil said. By joining IATA and the other Focus Africa partners we can help propel this initiative which will deliver widespread social and economic benefits,” said Abderahmane Berthé, AFRAA Secretary General.