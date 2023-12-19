Collaborate With Us To End Hemp Cultivation, NDLEA Tells Osun Residents

The Osun State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has urged the public to collaborate with the agency in its efforts to combat illicit drugs in the state.

Ganiyu Adeloye, the Assistant State Commander of NDLEA, made this appeal on Monday during a workshop organized by the Osun Command of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) in Osogbo, the state capital.

Speaking at the event, Adeloye expressed concern about certain areas in Ilesa town where the cultivation of Indian hemp, also known as marijuana, has been made inaccessible by cultivators of Indian hemp.

He urged the hunters to lend their support to the NDLEA in eradicating the cultivation of illicit drugs in the state.

By actively involving the public, the NDLEA aims to create a safer and drug-free environment for the residents of Osun State.

He said, “Osun is currently ranked second in Indian hemp cultivation in the South West. We call for the support of hunters in the area of intelligence that could lead to the arrest and seizure of illicit drugs.

“Good knowledge of various hidden routes and the almost ubiquitous presence of hunters across the state have made members of the group worthy partners for the NDLEA.

“We urge you to be good examples to residents by refraining from illicit drug use.

“If we give no room for people to take hard drugs, there will be a drastic reduction in criminal activities and other vices in our society.

“That is why we implore the hunters to always report criminal activities to us since they are always privy to information in their various localities and they also know all the nooks and crannies of various communities than the NDLEA officers.

“Hunters have access to information in minutes, which we cannot see in three or four years. It is sad to announce to you that Osun State has been ranked second among states that cultivate Indian hemp in the South West.

“It is a sad thing because nearly all states in Nigeria have airports but Osun cannot boast of its airport, but was ranked second in hemp cultivation and I know our mothers and fathers in the communities are aware of this development because they are the ones giving them land on which they cultivate it.

“You lease your farmland to the highest bidder because they offer the highest amount compared to someone who wants to cultivate food crops.

“The money offered to you would not allow you to ask for what they want to cultivate. I heard some people are even providing security for Indian Hemp farms.”