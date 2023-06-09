Collaborate With Fg For Regular Supply Of Petroleum Products At Lowest Price, Tinubu Tells Marketers

President Bola Tinubu has sought the support of the major oil marketers to ensure a regular supply and convenient access to petroleum products at the lowest possible prices. Tinubu made the call during his meeting with major oil marketers under the aegis of the Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), according to a tweet on his verified Twitter handle @officialABAT yesterday.

The tweet read: “At a meeting with representatives of major oil marketers’ associations, in the course of the discussion, I emphasize my administration’s total commitment to the competitive, stable and transparent oil market and challenged the marketers to work with the government to ensure regular supply and convenient access to fuel products across the country at the lowest possible price.”

Meanwhile, oil prices crashed by $3 a barrel yesterday as demand weakness and a report the United States and Iran may be approaching a deal on oil exports outweighed expectations of tighter Saudi supply and a potential pause to interest rate hikes, according to Reuters. It reported that oil fell on a news report, citing sources, that Iran and the U.S. are nearing a temporary deal that would trade some sanctions relief in exchange for reducing Iran’s uranium enrichment.

Brent crude fell by $2.20, or 2.86%, at $74.64 a barrel by 11:44 a.m. EDT (1544 GMT), having earlier dropped as much as $3 while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell by $2.40, or 3.3%, to $70.12. “A 2018 U.S. executive order restored sanctions targeting Iran’s oil; banking and transportation sectors after the Trump administration abandoned a 2015 nuclear deal.

“In exchange for ceasing some uranium enrichment activities, Tehran would be allowed to export up to a million barrels of oil per day and gain access to its income and other frozen funds abroad. “A larger than expected rise in U.S. gasoline inventories also raised concerns over demand, while U.S. crude stockpiles registered a small decline of 451,000 barrels,” Reuters reported.