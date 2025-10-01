Collaborate With Dangote Refinery To Grow Our Nation’s Economy, Rep Tells PENGASSAN

….declares Osun PDP govt’s stand on LG autonomy as a scam

Hon. Oluwole Oke, House of Representatives member for Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency in Osun State, has urged the leadership of PENGASSAN to collaborate with Alhaji Aliyu Dangote over the issue of unionism at Dangote Refinery if they are not out to sabotage the economy of Nigeria.

Oke, who spoke during an interview on Eagle 102.5 FM “Frontline” programme monitored by New Telegraph on Wednesday, said that members of PENGASSAN are not being honest with themselves.

“We should all praise Dangote refinery. From what they have done, I can see value addition. There are a lot of employment opportunities being generated in that sector.

“Even when it comes to haulage services, lots of opportunities are being created. I expect the members of PENGASSAN to collaborate with the effort being made by Dangote Refinery.

“I have listened to them; they have nothing to lose. I have also listened to Alhaji Dangote himself, and I have seen the argument he canvassed, and in my opinion, they are very valid”.

Oke went further to opine that “in a serious climate, it is the private sector that drives the economy. But people working in the public sector want to stampede somebody who took the risk and the courage to invest, and you want to frustrate such a person.

“No, we as lawmakers will not support such a move. Honestly, Alhaji Dangote should be commended. I applaud him and I appreciate him because I also come from the organised private sector into politics.

“And today, all over the world, go and check it out, it is the private sector that fixes government. So, what is the issue? There is not going to be any job loss.

Regarding the sack of about 800 PENGASSAN staff, Oke, who is a lawyer, said, “In the private sector, there is the freedom of entry and exit. For example, if any of my workers decides to leave, will I force him to stay?

“No. He is entitled; he is free to move, provided we all meet our obligations. So, if you want to leave, you have to notify me adequately, and if not, you pay me in lieu of notice.

“If I find out that you are no longer productive for me, and I want to exit you, I will also meet my own side of the bargain. If the PENGASSAN body wants to go on strike, would they also force Dangote’s official staff workers to go on strike? That to me will mean that the PENGASSAN want to sabotage the country”.

Oke also commented on the local government autonomy and non-implementation of the Supreme Court ruling in some states of the Federation. He said the autonomy is very crucial because we need to feel the government at our local levels, and at every ward. Are our hospitals functioning? Do our school classrooms have furniture? Are the teachers there or not?

“Do they have the teaching resources? Are our rural roads motorable to transport our farm produce to the cities? Do we have power and potable water? The legislature has appropriated the money to each of the tiers, and the local government allocation should go to the local government.

But where is the problem coming from? It is from the State. How I wish we could practice what we have in the UK? National and Local Government, and then you will see true development in Nigeria.

In all sincerity, the state should go. The state is the problem. I have gone around the world and that is why I refer to what is happening in the United Kingdom.

“This is because the people at the rural, local level are suffering. The traditional rulers are suffering. Go to Osun state, where I come from, and you will know how long they have been given what should belong to them. The 5% due to the traditional rulers, do they get it?

We are having an insecurity problem because there is no government at the local level. And President Bola Tinubu has taken the bill by the horn by taking the case to the Supreme Court. And the Supreme Court has ruled that there should be that autonomy. The Supreme Court judgment is fait accompli, and it should be respected.

“And I can tell you that the Minister of Finance, the Attorney General and the CBN have obliged, and that is why in Osun today, the money from the allocation is going to the local government.

“And you can see the Osun government going to Oyo state to get a judgment to stall the implementation of the constitutional order. Is that not laughable?

Allocation of funds to local government does not have any colouration of whether you are APC, PDP or ADC. What is due to the local government in Osun has been given to them. But who are the operators?

“We have the civil servants, and we have the political class. Civil service in the local government should be neutral. They should not dabble in it. They should be there to serve the people. Who is stalling the implementation of that ruling? It is the State. It is the State that is punishing the people.

The local government’s money is in the account of the CBN. The Osun government is just blackmailing the President, the AGF, the CBN and the Minister of Blue Economy, the former Osun state Governor.

“The PDP government in Osun state kidnapped the local government officials. Does it make sense for you to be on strike for six to seven months and collect a salary?

“It is a scam. It can only happen in our country. Can you try that in a civilised world? Can you try that in China? Osun is a scam. Why will you abscond from your work when you are collecting a salary? If Lagos State can obey the ruling of the Supreme Court, why can’t Osun do the same?” Oke stressed.